Who is Tellier50, the Uruguayan gamer grandfather who will play in Peñarol

Peñarol e-sports presented its new player through its social networks: Robertson Escuotto, a retired gamer known as Tellier50. The Uruguayan will represent Peñarol in the game League of Legends during the tournament organized by the Uruguayan Virtual Football Federation.

His profile went viral during the pandemic, when the man I streamed hours on Twitch and came to be highlighted by figures from the environment such as Llanos River, a Spaniard with several million followers on different platforms.

In that occasion Robertson had broadcast live for 24 hours straight. “He’s a fucking legend. There is no age for this,” Ibai tweeted.

He’s a fucking legend. There is no age for this. I then do a 24-hour program and fight more than 200 times not to fall asleep in the chair, I feel humiliated. https://t.co/oiZ3Zkg8m0 — Ibai (@IbaiLlanos) May 25, 2021

However, that was not the only recognition: Coscothe Argentine streamer, had already donated USD 1.000 to buy new equipment.

Who is Tellier50?

It is common to hear stories of young people who make a living from video games, who carry out “streaming” through platforms, who travel around the world competing or who, from a room, earn thousands of dollars playing games, but the case of Tellier50 is different.

Behind that name is Robertson Escuottoa 71-year-old retired man who spends his days playing video games. At 65, he retired and entered the digital world with more classic games like chess. Years later he found new possibilities in more contemporary ones like League Of Legends.

As a boy he worked in a delivery, he was a turner mechanic, he was in a handbag factory and he was even a waiter, according to what he told The country. His retirement gave him time to break new ground, which at first was simply a way to entertain himself in his spare time.

The loss of his son in January 2020 marked a before and after in all aspects of his life and one of them was the way he conceived his love of video games. seeing him sad, his grandson motivated him to share on Twitch the daily hours of play that he dedicated to entertainmentsomething that at first did not see with good eyes.

It was quick that he changed his mind, bought some gadgets and opened a Twitch accountthrough which he streams every day.

His other son, Gonzalo, is the person with whom he formed a team: Robertson provides “the face and the voice” and “Gonzalo does the rest,” the man told La Diaria.

Currently accumulates 503,566 followers on Twitch, 140,000 on YouTube, 133,000 on Instagram and 46,700 on Twittermaking him not only one of the greatest people to broadcast, but also a recognized person in the field.

