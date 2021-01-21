Who is the Argentine footballer for whom Real Madrid and Milan fight?

From San Lorenzo it was sold to the Feyenoord of the Netherlands (REUTERS / Piroschka Van De Wouw)

The possible departure of Sergio Ramos of the Real Madrid He has all the scouts of the Spanish club looking for alternatives in case the central historical does not reach an agreement with the leadership and decides to leave as a free player in June 2021. For now, he had only appeared David Alaba as a firm incorporation opportunity, but an Argentine got on the radar and would be interested in White House.

According to the Dutch media, it is about Marcos Senesi, current defender of Feyenoord of Holland, who can act both in the center and on the left wing and this versatility is a key point for the most winning team of the Champions League. With a contract until mid-2023, for now he has an exit clause of 35 million euros and the leadership wants to renew the link to raise that number to 50 million of the same currency.

The 23-year-old is not only interested in Madrid, but Milan and the Naples they would also be willing to enter into negotiations. Also, in the last transfer window, the Sevilla he was close to taking Marcos but the negotiations stalled and he finally ended up staying in the Netherlands.

Marcos Senesi’s goal for Feyenoord

But the main club that will be attentive to a possible sale of Senesi is its training club San Lorenzo de Almagro. At the end of 2019, Cuervo received 7 million euros for the footballer. Within all the efforts, the Argentine team arranged to collect a 10% capital gain on a future sale. In the event that the defender emigrates to a large team on the European continent, from Argentina they will be happy because they will pocket a figure that will serve to alleviate the numbers of the treasury.

In the Netherlands they are clear that they do not want to sell Marcos Senesi yet. In great growth within the Feyenoord and looking forward to Lionel Scaloni I summoned him to the Argentina Selection To continue increasing its value, the renewal of the contract is what the Dutch team is aiming for and there just to point to a sale that will fill the coffers of the club.

Although he failed to lift any title in the Netherlands, the central defender has been having a lot of continuity as the undisputed starter of the rear. Disputed the Eredivisie, Europa League and the Cup of that country. In the season he accumulated a total of 23 official matches and he was not replaced in any of them, completing all the minutes in each match that he had to participate.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Cristiano Ronaldo, a motorcycle and the fear of an accident that could change his destiny: “He was irresponsible and unconscious”

The spectacular goal from arc to arc that travels the world: “I apologized to him after the game”

The “Odegaard Case” that broke out at Real Madrid: the latest rudeness that angered the rising star