Who is the Argentine that Mancini plans to call for Italy and who could debut against Scaloni’s National Team

After the impact of not playing his second World Cup in a row, the Italian team is looking for a renewal to work long-term and on that path the coach Roberto Mancini already has names in dance. One of them is Argentine. Marcos Senesi, who has an Italian passport and is one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe. If the summons is confirmed and if the former San Lorenzo accepts, he could debut against the Argentine team in “La Finalissima”.

Senesi plays for Feyenoord, where he arrived in 2019 from San Lorenzo in exchange for seven million euros. In the Rotterdam entity he has a contract until June 2023 and in case he does not renew his contract with the Dutch, at the end of the year he will be in a position to start negotiating his future with any other club.

Due to his good games, the defender would appear in the lists of several important clubs in Europe. The main interested parties come from Italy and that is why Mancini wrote it down. Behind the Argentine would be Inter, Juventus, Roma and Fiorentina. In addition, in recent months he has also been linked to Real Madrid.

The 24-year-old grew up a lot in football in the Netherlands and improved tactically and technically, in handling the ball and physically, something in which he already stood out for his strength and speed.

Senesi’s great goal in Feyenoord’s draw: cue pass and definition with the chest

From Italy the version of the possible call for Mancini was known and it was the site SerieANews the one who stated that Senesi could join the Scuadra Azzurra. The player fits perfectly with the Italian coach’s idea of ​​football and, after having played games with the albiceleste U-20 and U-23, he has not yet made his debut with the major.

First, Mancini’s coaching staff or the coach himself would contact the footballer and if the player accepts, he will already be summoned for the commitments that Italy has in June and the debut would be against Argentina, in “La Finalissima”. ”, the match that will measure the champions of the European Championship and the Copa América and that will be played on June 1 at Wembley.

If it is confirmed that the former San Lorenzo joins the Azzurr Squadrona, will be another of the Argentines who has represented the team that won four World Cups. Among them are Raimundo Orsi, Luis Monti and Enrique Guaita who were champions in Italy 1934. Later Enrique Omar Sivori, Humberto Maschio and Antonio Angelillothey played in Chile 1962. Mauro Camoranesi was the pillar of the title achieved in Germany 2006. And the last ones were Daniel Osvaldo, Gabriel Paletta, Daniel Osvaldo, Ezequiel Schelotto and Franco Vázquez.

This season Senesi is a fixture on his team and has played 40 games, scoring three goals, one of them this Thursday in the 3-3 draw against Slavia Prague in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Conference League. Also, she has 3 assists. He carries a very good level and that is why it is striking that a renewal agreement has not yet been reached.

