Who is the best Batman? Vote now!

As increasingly more particulars emerge about Robert Pattinson’s new tackle The Batman, pleasure is excessive. Will he carry an thrilling edge to the Darkish Knight, or be an even bigger flop than his Bruce Wayne fringe? And the way will he evaluate to the pantheon of earlier actors to play the function, aka the Batmen?

For now, we’ll have to attend and see as the movie is a while from launch – however the questions acquired us pondering. Simply who is the best Batman, and what makes a really nice incarnation of the character? Is it the campy enjoyable of an Adam West, the tortured performing energy of a Christian Bale or one thing in between?

To search out out, we want your assist. We’ve assembled a ballot of the most notable Batman actors (with apologies to Lewis G Wilson, Robert Lowery and the as-yet-unseen Pattinson), and can be gathering votes to find out which actor is the best model of the Caped Crusader.

Vote now – or, if you’d like a fast reminder of every actor in motion, scroll right down to our recap beneath.

Adam West

Whereas he wasn’t the first display Batman, West’s campy and comedic tackle the Darkish Knight outlined the character for a era, shark-repellent-Bat-Spray and all. Logging extra hours as Bruce Wayne than nearly every other actor, West’s model nonetheless divides followers, however with a TV collection, the 1966 film and much more trendy animated adventures, it’s inconceivable to disclaim his influence.

Michael Keaton

Tim Burton’s Gothic-styled Batman motion pictures have been amongst the first profitable superhero motion pictures, and numerous credit score for that has to go to Michael Keaton’s Darkish Knight. At the time it was a controversial casting – 50,000 letters of grievance have been despatched to Warner Bros after he was employed – however right now, he’s thought to be considered one of the best variations of the caped crusader. No marvel he could also be returning to the function…

Val Kilmer

Kilmer is considered one of the shorter-lived Batmen, solely starring in a single movie (1995’s Batman Ceaselessly) and leaving beneath one thing of a cloud resulting from some behind-the-scenes tensions. However whereas many thought he wasn’t a patch on Keaton, Batman co-creator Invoice Finger was a fan, and for a whole era of ’90s youngsters Kilmer was Batman.

George Clooney

OK, look – Batman & Robin is a little bit of a low level for the franchise, full of nippled Bat-suits, weird inventive decisions and much too many villains, and it’s protected to say that George Clooney’s Batman isn’t on many individuals’s best-of lists. However he’s actually considered one of the lighter, extra suave takes on Bruce Wayne…and he, er, all the time retains his Bat-credit card handy. Who doesn’t love a hero who’s ready?

Christian Bale

The primary actor to play Batman and Bruce Wayne for greater than two motion pictures, Christian Bale teamed up with director Christopher Nolan to create an unassailably nice trilogy of superhero motion pictures from Batman Begins by The Darkish Knight to The Darkish Knight Rises. As with the earlier Burton movies, numerous credit score for that success has to go to Bale’s for his restrained efficiency – even when we’re nonetheless undecided about his “Batman voice”.

Ben Affleck

The so-called “Batfleck” was one other unpopular casting choice – these appear nearly conventional with Batman – however when Affleck made his debut in 2016’s Batman vs Superman: Daybreak of Justice, followers have been impressed together with his muscular, brutal model of the character. Sadly, they didn’t have lengthy with him, Affleck solely reprising the function for 2017’s Justice League (and a cameo in Suicide Squad) earlier than departing the function.

Or so we thought… as a result of whereas Robert Pattinson is taking up the prime job, hearsay has it that Affleck would possibly make yet one more look in the upcoming Flash film, together with Keaton. And who is aware of? If two Batmen aren’t sufficient, possibly one or two different Darkish Knights from this record may very well be making equally stunning comebacks.

Will Arnett

He might not be a live-action Batman, however Will Arnett’s LEGO model of the character was successful with followers and scored him his personal spin-off from the LEGO film – not dangerous for somebody lower than an inch tall. Actually leaning into the comedy of the character and lore, Arnett’s tortured Bruce Wayne was extra typically the butt of the joke, however nonetheless introduced some poignancy to the lonely determine. And has every other Batman launched such nice authentic music? We expect not.

Kevin Conroy

How may we compile this record with out together with Kevin Conroy? The actor and voice artist’s vocal stylings as Batman (which started in acclaimed cartoon Batman: The Animated Sequence) have seen him dubbed the best Batman by many followers, and he’s actually the longest serving at time of writing, persevering with to play the character from the early 1990s by to the current day and even popping up in live-action to play an older model of the character in The CW’s Disaster on Infinite Earths crossover.

That’s our shortlist of Batmen – however which is your favorite? Scroll up now and vote, or ceaselessly maintain your peace…

The Batman can be launched in October 2021. Should you’re on the lookout for one thing to observe, take a look at our TV Information.