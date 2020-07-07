Who is the best James Bond? Round 1 – Sean Connery vs. Daniel Craig

58 years. 24 (quickly to be 25) films. Numerous vibrant villains, elaborate lairs and outrageous devices. However solely six males have ever formally taken on the mantle of James Bond, undercover agent 007.

Since 1962, Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and most not too long ago Daniel Craig have all taken their flip strapping on the Walther PPK, however which ones is the best display Bond of all?

In a brand new RadioTimes.com match, we’ll be splitting the six Bond actors into pairs, pitting them in opposition to one different in three rounds. The winner of every spherical will then transfer on to a ultimate three-way face off.

The final word champion will formally be topped your favorite display Bond. (Word: for the functions of this ballot, we’re solely counting the six actors who’ve performed Bond in the official Eon Productions movie collection – so no David Niven from 1967’s On line casino Royale, or certainly Barry Nelson from the 1954 TV model.)

You’ll be able to vote in spherical one in all the match under, which pits the first first cinematic Bond, Sean Connery, in opposition to the newest, Daniel Craig – with the winner assured a spot in the ultimate.

For those who’re discovering it simply too troublesome to choose, we’ve additionally written up a information to each actors’ portrayals of 007 under which could assist sway you a technique or the different. Look out for spherical two subsequent week…

Sean Connery

Appeared in: Dr. No (1962), From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Solely Reside Twice (1967), Diamonds Are Perpetually (1971)

The unique… however is he the best? There’s definitely an argument to be made for Sean Connery as the definitive display James Bond, the Scottish actor having set the template in 1962’s Dr. No and likewise setting the bar in opposition to which all of his successors are measured.

Connery’s Bond was merciless, crafty, lithe and lethal – he moved (as first noticed by Bond producer Cubby Broccoli’s spouse, Dana) “like a panther” – however he additionally introduced a allure and humour to the a part of Bond, dismissing the ugly loss of life of many an adversary with a deadpan quip.

It was this simple magnetism that not solely made Connery’s Bond an icon but in addition set him other than the fairly extra stiff, uptight 007 who seems in Ian Fleming’s books – if Fleming’s Bond was a product of the 1950s, the edge and intercourse attraction of Connery’s display portrayal made him the good display hero for the extra liberated 1960s.

Daniel Craig



MGM / UA



Appeared in: On line casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015), No Time to Die (2020)

Daniel Craig’s debut as 007, On line casino Royale, sees Judi Dench’s M confer with the newly-minted agent as a “blunt instrument” – it’s a phrase that, once more, has its origins in the phrases of Ian Fleming, who described Bond as such (“an nameless, blunt instrument wielded by a authorities division”) in a 1958 interview.

However it’s a tag that matches Craig’s portrayal of the character particularly properly. In a post-9/11 world, the cartoonish escapism of Pierce Brosnan’s ultimate Bond outing, 2002’s Die One other Day, felt positively quaint, with 007 being outpaced by rivals like the no-holds-barred Bourne collection. The time was proper for reinvention and that the franchise received in Craig’s Bond, a brutal determine who tackled foes with all the ferocity of a bullet dashing down a gunbarrel.

This new 007 was a violent man working in a violent world, however the revamped collection’ new-found concentrate on Bond as a personality – not merely a cipher or wish-fulfillment determine for the viewers – has additionally allowed Craig to discover hitherto-unseen emotional depths. Ths Bond feels each blow, each loss, each heartbreak.

His tenure will shortly draw to an in depth, however like Connery earlier than him, Craig was the good Bond for the period during which he performed the position.

