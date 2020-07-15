Who is the best James Bond? Round 2 – George Lazenby vs. Pierce Brosnan

58 years. 24 (quickly to be 25) motion pictures. Numerous vibrant villains, elaborate lairs and outrageous devices. However solely six males have ever formally taken on the mantle of James Bond, undercover agent 007.

Since 1962, Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and most not too long ago Daniel Craig have all taken their flip strapping on the Walther PPK, however which ones is the best display screen Bond of all?

In a brand new RadioTimes.com match, we’ll be splitting the six Bond actors into pairs, pitting them in opposition to one different in three rounds. The winner of every spherical will then transfer on to a remaining three-way face off.

The final word champion will formally be topped your favorite display screen Bond. (Notice: for the functions of this ballot, we’re solely counting the six actors who’ve performed Bond in the official Eon Productions movie collection – so no David Niven from 1967’s On line casino Royale, or certainly Barry Nelson from the 1954 TV model.)

Round 1 pitted Sean Connery in opposition to Daniel Craig and noticed you vote in your hundreds – it was a close-fought battle, with Connery finally popping out on prime with 56 per cent of the vote in comparison with Craig’s 43 per cent. That implies that Connery goes by to our grand remaining, whereas Craig – in a stunning flip of occasions – has already been eradicated.

Now you can vote in spherical two of the match under, which pits Connery’s first alternative, George Lazenby, in opposition to the James Bond of the ’90s – with the winner occurring to face Connery and one different.

In case you’re discovering it simply too tough to choose, we’ve additionally written up a information to each actors’ portrayals of 007 under which could assist sway you a technique or the different. Look out for spherical three subsequent week…

George Lazenby



Sundown Boulevard/Corbis through Getty Pictures



Appeared in: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

It’s all too simple to dismiss George Lazenby as the Bond who failed – and likewise inaccurate.

Sure, he’s notable for being the solely actor to haven’t returned for a second outing as 007, nevertheless it was his choice to step away from the function after only one movie, somewhat than any need on the producers’ half to switch him, that noticed Sean Connery return to the franchise for the subsequent instalment.

And if you happen to’re going to look in only one Bond film, it’d as effectively be On Her Majesty’s Secret Service – having been reappraised by critics and followers since its authentic lukewarm reception, Peter Hunt’s taut, emotional thriller is now usually thought-about one among the all-time nice 007 movies, if not the very best.

Some cynics would possibly acknowledge the movie’s greatness whereas nonetheless criticising Lazenby for missing the swagger and sureness of his predecessor, however they’re lacking the level – his much less assured, extra susceptible Bond is the excellent model for a narrative the place the character falls in love and endures nice loss. It’s onerous to think about any of Lazenby’s fellow 007 actors – even Connery – pulling off that tragic remaining scene fairly so effectively.

Pierce Brosnan



Keith Hamshere / Getty Pictures



Appeared in: Goldeneye (1995), Tomorrow By no means Dies (1997), The World is Not Sufficient (1999), Die One other Day (2002)

The person who not solely revived a struggling franchise however took it to new heights – after the dwindling field workplace returns of the 1980s, the ’90s noticed Bond turn out to be a critical contender once more in the type of Pierce Brosnan.

Brosnan captured the best qualities of all his predecessors – Connery’s energy and ruthlessness, Moore’s humour and simple allure, the extra susceptible facet of the character as beforehand portrayed in numerous methods by each George Lazenby and Timothy Dalton. However there was additionally an actual pleasure to his efficiency – Brosnan was cruelly denied his dream function as soon as earlier than, having to again out of being forged as Bond in the ’80s attributable to a TV contract, and maybe no display screen 007 earlier than or since has embraced the function with as a lot enthusiasm as he ultimately did.

For the most half, his period is the purest sort of popcorn leisure – Bond as escapism, somewhat than any sort of reflection on the modern world. There’s a way of naughty enjoyable to Brosnan’s portrayal – he’s clearly having a ball – and it’s infectious.

Sean Connery

Appeared in: Dr. No (1962), From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Solely Reside Twice (1967), Diamonds Are Perpetually (1971)

The unique… however is he the best? There’s actually an argument to be made for Sean Connery as the definitive display screen James Bond, the Scottish actor having set the template in 1962’s Dr. No and likewise setting the bar in opposition to which all of his successors are measured.

Connery’s Bond was merciless, crafty, lithe and lethal – he moved (as first noticed by Bond producer Cubby Broccoli’s spouse, Dana) “like a panther” – however he additionally introduced a allure and humour to the a part of Bond, dismissing the grotesque demise of many an adversary with a deadpan quip.

It was this simple magnetism that not solely made Connery’s Bond an icon but additionally set him aside from the somewhat extra stiff, uptight 007 who seems in Ian Fleming’s books – if Fleming’s Bond was a product of the 1950s, the edge and intercourse attraction of Connery’s display screen portrayal made him the excellent display screen hero for the extra liberated 1960s.

Daniel Craig



MGM / UA



Appeared in: On line casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015), No Time to Die (2020)

Daniel Craig’s debut as 007, On line casino Royale, sees Judi Dench’s M confer with the newly-minted agent as a “blunt instrument” – it’s a phrase that, once more, has its origins in the phrases of Ian Fleming, who described Bond as such (“an nameless, blunt instrument wielded by a authorities division”) in a 1958 interview.

But it surely’s a tag that matches Craig’s portrayal of the character particularly effectively. In a post-9/11 world, the cartoonish escapism of Pierce Brosnan’s remaining Bond outing, 2002’s Die One other Day, felt positively quaint, with 007 being outpaced by opponents like the no-holds-barred Bourne collection. The time was proper for reinvention and that the franchise acquired in Craig’s Bond, a brutal determine who tackled foes with all the ferocity of a bullet rushing down a gunbarrel.

This new 007 was a violent man working in a violent world, however the revamped collection’ new-found give attention to Bond as a personality – not merely a cipher or wish-fulfillment determine for the viewers – has additionally allowed Craig to discover hitherto-unseen emotional depths. Ths Bond feels each blow, each loss, each heartbreak.

His tenure will shortly draw to an in depth, however like Connery earlier than him, Craig was the excellent Bond for the period wherein he performed the function.

Extra: