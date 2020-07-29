Who is the best James Bond? The Final – Sean Connery vs. Timothy Dalton vs. Pierce Brosnan

58 years. 24 (quickly to be 25) films. Numerous vibrant villains, elaborate lairs and outrageous devices. However solely six males have ever formally taken on the mantle of James Bond, undercover agent 007.

Since 1962, Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and most lately Daniel Craig have all taken their flip strapping on the Walther PPK, however which ones is the biggest display screen Bond of all?

In a RadioTimes.com event, we break up the six Bond actors into pairs, pitting them in opposition to one different in three rounds. The winner of every spherical then strikes on to a remaining three-way face off…

The final champion will formally be topped your favorite display screen Bond. (Notice: for the functions of this ballot, we’re solely counting the six actors who’ve performed Bond in the official Eon Productions movie sequence – so no David Niven from 1967’s On line casino Royale, or certainly Barry Nelson from the 1954 TV model.)

Spherical 1 pitted Sean Connery in opposition to Daniel Craig and noticed you vote in your 1000’s – it was a close-fought battle, with Connery in the end popping out on prime with 56 per cent of the vote in comparison with Craig’s 43 per cent. That implies that Connery goes by means of to our grand remaining, whereas Craig – in a surprising flip of occasions – has already been eradicated.

Spherical 2 noticed George Lazenby up in opposition to Pierce Brosnan – as soon as once more, 1000’s of you voted, however the ’90s Bond in the end emerged the victor with 76 per cent in opposition to his opponent’s 24 per cent.

Spherical three noticed maybe the most stunning end result but, as Roger Moore was knocked out of the competitors – with 41 per cent of the vote, he misplaced out to his quick successor Timothy Dalton, who scored 49 per cent of the vote.

This is what it’s all been constructing to… vote under to have your say in our grand remaining. It’s Sean Connery vs. Timothy Dalton vs. Pierce Brosnan – who will likely be named the biggest Bond of all? (If you happen to’re discovering it simply too tough to choose, we’ve written up a information to each actors’ portrayals of 007 under which could assist sway you a method or the different.)

THE FINALISTS

Sean Connery

Appeared in: Dr. No (1962), From Russia with Love (1963), Goldfinger (1964), Thunderball (1965), You Solely Reside Twice (1967), Diamonds Are Ceaselessly (1971)

The unique… however is he the best? There’s definitely an argument to be made for Sean Connery as the definitive display screen James Bond, the Scottish actor having set the template in 1962’s Dr. No and in addition setting the bar in opposition to which all of his successors are measured.

Connery’s Bond was merciless, crafty, lithe and lethal – he moved (as first noticed by Bond producer Cubby Broccoli’s spouse, Dana) “like a panther” – however he additionally introduced a attraction and humour to the a part of Bond, dismissing the ugly demise of many an adversary with a deadpan quip.

It was this straightforward magnetism that not solely made Connery’s Bond an icon but in addition set him other than the somewhat extra stiff, uptight 007 who seems in Ian Fleming’s books – if Fleming’s Bond was a product of the 1950s, the edge and intercourse enchantment of Connery’s display screen portrayal made him the excellent display screen hero for the extra liberated 1960s.

Timothy Dalton



Sundown Boulevard/Corbis by way of Getty Pictures



Appeared in: The Dwelling Daylights (1987), Licence to Kill (1989)

It’s a recurrent theme all through the Bond franchise that every new “period” serves as a response to what preceded it, however by no means was that pattern extra pronounced than in the late ’80s, when Roger Moore’s frivolous interpretation gave option to Timothy Dalton’s way more grounded portrayal, the Welsh actor demanding a return to the sequence’ roots and the chilly, unforgiving world established in Ian Fleming’s supply materials.

Instances had modified and, once more, Bond needed to change with them, with the 1980s seeing Dalton change into the first really trendy Bond, much less of a cipher and considerably extra of a human being. Eschewing the outlandish for a extra delicate method, his movies are not merely terrific examples of basic blockbuster cinema however nonetheless maintain up as genuinely compelling thrillers three many years later.

Like Lazenby earlier than him, Dalton gave us a weak Bond, a person not a superman – and once more, it wasn’t to everybody’s style, with some modern critics and followers struggling to regulate after nearly 15 years of his predecessor. Now, although, it’s clear to see the origins of Daniel Craig’s fashionable soak up Dalton’s 007, with many followers retrospectively contemplating his Bond to be one in all the most interesting.

Pierce Brosnan



Keith Hamshere / Getty Pictures



Appeared in: Goldeneye (1995), Tomorrow By no means Dies (1997), The World is Not Sufficient (1999), Die One other Day (2002)

The man who not solely revived a struggling franchise however took it to new heights – after the dwindling field workplace returns of the 1980s, the ’90s noticed Bond change into a severe contender once more in the type of Pierce Brosnan.

Brosnan captured the best qualities of all his predecessors – Connery’s energy and ruthlessness, Moore’s humour and straightforward attraction, the extra weak aspect of the character as beforehand portrayed in numerous methods by each George Lazenby and Timothy Dalton. However there was additionally an actual pleasure to his efficiency – Brosnan was cruelly denied his dream function as soon as earlier than, having to again out of being forged as Bond in the ’80s attributable to a TV contract, and maybe no display screen 007 earlier than or since has embraced the function with as a lot enthusiasm as he finally did.

For the most half, his period is the purest sort of popcorn leisure – Bond as escapism, somewhat than any sort of reflection on the modern world. There’s a way of naughty enjoyable to Brosnan’s portrayal – he’s clearly having a ball – and it’s infectious.

OUT OF THE RUNNING

George Lazenby



Sundown Boulevard/Corbis by way of Getty Pictures



Appeared in: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

It’s all too straightforward to dismiss George Lazenby as the Bond who failed – and in addition inaccurate.

Sure, he’s notable for being the solely actor to haven’t returned for a second outing as 007, however it was his resolution to step away from the function after only one movie, somewhat than any want on the producers’ half to exchange him, that noticed Sean Connery return to the franchise for the subsequent instalment.

And should you’re going to look in only one Bond film, it would as properly be On Her Majesty’s Secret Service – having been reappraised by critics and followers since its unique lukewarm reception, Peter Hunt’s taut, emotional thriller is now usually thought of one in all the all-time nice 007 movies, if not the very best.

Some cynics may acknowledge the movie’s greatness whereas nonetheless criticising Lazenby for missing the swagger and sureness of his predecessor, however they’re lacking the level – his much less assured, extra weak Bond is the excellent model for a narrative the place the character falls in love and endures nice loss. It’s exhausting to think about any of Lazenby’s fellow 007 actors – even Connery – pulling off that tragic remaining scene fairly so properly.

Roger Moore



Getty



Appeared in: Reside and Let Die (1973), The Man with the Golden Gun (1974), The Spy Who Cherished Me (1977), Moonraker (1979), For Your Eyes Solely (1981), Octopussy (1983), A View to a Kill (1985)

Off the again of 1971’s Diamonds Are Ceaselessly, which noticed a disinterested Sean Connery cavort round Las Vegas in what felt like a parody of his earlier Bond outings, the 007 franchise was in severe hazard of working out of steam.

Thank goodness then for Roger Moore, arriving with eyebrow raised and tongue firmly in cheek. As the Bond films entered their second decade, audiences had been turning into aware of the sequence’ tropes, making Moore the excellent frontman for a revived franchise that now not took itself too significantly – his was an nearly self-aware Bond, wryly amused by the outrageous adventures he discovered himself caught up in.

Sure, he caught round no less than one film too lengthy, however it’s no exaggeration to say that, following Connery’s defining efficiency and the misstep (no less than as the critics would have it) of Lazenby’s casting, hiring the improper 007 to take up the mantle subsequent might fairly simply have killed the sequence. As an alternative, Moore’s assured, vigorous efficiency saved it, permitting the Bond model to loosen up and snicker at itself.

Daniel Craig



MGM / UA



Appeared in: On line casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012), Spectre (2015), No Time to Die (2020)

Daniel Craig’s debut as 007, On line casino Royale, sees Judi Dench’s M check with the newly-minted agent as a “blunt instrument” – it’s a phrase that, once more, has its origins in the phrases of Ian Fleming, who described Bond as such (“an nameless, blunt instrument wielded by a authorities division”) in a 1958 interview.

But it surely’s a tag that matches Craig’s portrayal of the character particularly properly. In a post-9/11 world, the cartoonish escapism of Pierce Brosnan’s remaining Bond outing, 2002’s Die One other Day, felt positively quaint, with 007 being outpaced by rivals like the no-holds-barred Bourne sequence. The time was proper for reinvention and that the franchise acquired in Craig’s Bond, a brutal determine who tackled foes with all the ferocity of a bullet dashing down a gunbarrel.

This new 007 was a violent man working in a violent world, however the revamped sequence’ new-found concentrate on Bond as a personality – not merely a cipher or wish-fulfillment determine for the viewers – has additionally allowed Craig to discover hitherto-unseen emotional depths. Ths Bond feels each blow, each loss, each heartbreak.

His tenure will shortly draw to an in depth, however like Connery earlier than him, Craig was the excellent Bond for the period by which he performed the function.

