Golden State Warriors is an American professional basketball club based in San Francisco, California that plays in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference of the National Basketball Association (NBA). The team was founded in 1946 as Philadelphia Warriors in Philadelphia. In their debut season, the crew won this Championship of Basketball Association of America (BAA), which later became the National Basketball Association, after merging with the National Basketball League (NBL). In 1962, the team moved to San Francisco, California, and was called the San Francisco Warriors until 1971, when they changed their name to a modern State Warriors. Komanda has been playing home games at Opakl Arena since 1966 for one season. After victories in the first season of 1946-1947, the Warriors won two other titles: again in Philadelphia in this season of 1955-1956 and one more trip to Golden State in the title of 1974-1975, to win.

According to best betting sites, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant are two of the best players in Golden State Warriors history, regularly winning the NBA championships. In addition to them, there are also other players who have entered the ranking of the best athletes, based on a combination of individual statistics, as well as the overall success of this team and the number of years in this sport.

One example is Wilt Chamberlain, who played just over five seasons with the Warriors and never won a title, but he certainly made it to the top five because of his personal dominance. Thirteen-year-old Chris Mullin also made it to the top 10, despite being the smallest in the All-Star Game.

If we speak about the best player on the Golden State Warriors we would name Stephen Curry – in 2021, he set a club record for the most points scored. In the game against the crew, Denver Golden State won with a score of 116: 107 (33:32, 23:29, 43:22, 17:24).

Curry became the highest-scoring player in this match with 53 points. However, a 33-year-old point guard had 21 points in the first quarter to surpass Wilt Chamberlain’s 17,783 points, who played for Warriors from 1959 to 1965, to set the club’s scoring record.

Curry is a three-time NBA champion with Golden State Warriors and has been with a club since 2009. He also holds Warriors’ records for assists, three-point shots, and hit percentage from a foul line.

History of the team

1946-1962: Two championships in Philadelphia

The team was founded in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1946, called the Philadelphia Warriors, and was one of the pioneer’s teams of the Backbone Amepcoration. Their owner was Peter Taypel, who also owned the American Hockey League of the Philadelphia Rockets. Tayel, as a trainer and general manager, hired Eddie Gottlieb, who has been a backbone player in Philadelphia for a long time. Tayel named this team in honor of city’s members.

Led by their leader Joe Fylkcom, they won the championship in the first season of the league game, beating the Chicago Staggs in the final with a score of 4-1. (BAA changed the nickname to NBA in 1949.).

The warriors, representing Philadelphia, won one more championship in the period 1955-1956, having played in the final of the Fort Wayne Pistons co-scored in the series 4-1. The stars of the crew during this period of her history were the future members of the Hall of Fame Paul Apisin, Michael Braizn and Neil Johnson. In 1959, Wilt Chemberlen was selected for the draft of the crew. Wilt Chambelen, who was the leader of the NBA 6 times while playing in the Warriors, quickly installed new records of the attacking game in the NBA and changed the style of the game for all.

1962-1971: San Francisco Warriors

In 1962, a large part of the team members was bought by Franklin Mieuly, who traveled to the San Francisco Bay Area and was rewritten in San Francisco Warriors. The major part of these games took place at Cow Palace arena in Daly City. Warriors won Western Division in 1963-1964 season, but in the final of the championship, they won Boston Celtics with a score of 4-1.

In 1964-1965 season, the Warriors who traded Wilt Chambeplen in the Philadelphia 76ers with Poonny Deerking, Lee Shaffep, Paul Noyman and $ 150,000 won 17 games in total. In 1965, in the first pay-off of the draft, the Warriors chose Pika Beppi. Beppy received the title of the best new play of the year and in the period of 1966-1967 brought the crew to the final of the championship, where the Warriors lost 76th, and they were changed in Philadelphia by a score in 4-2 series. After four seasons at ABA, Beppi returned to this crew in 1972. 1970-1971 season was the latest in this history of this crew under the name San Francisco Warriors.

Throughout the history of this crew, several players appeared – they were inducted into the Hall of Fame. Among them are 11 Paul Apisin (1950-1962 with Philadelphia Warriors), 24 Pik Beppy (1966-1967, 1972-1978 with San Francisco / Golden State Warriors), 13 Wilt Chambeplen (1959-1964 with Philadelphia / San Francisco Warriors), 10 Joe Fylkc (1946-1954 with Philadelphia Warriors), 14 Tom Gola (1955-1962 with Philadelphia Warriors), 6 Neil Johnson (1951-1959 with Philadelphia Warriors), 16 Jeppie Lykac (1969-1971 with San Francisco Warriors), 00 Robert Pappisch (1976-1980 with Golden State Warriors), 17 Andy Phillip (1950-1953 with Philadelphia Warriors), 42 Nate Tapmode (1963-1974 with San Francisco / Golden State Warriors), Eddie Gottlieb (founder and owner of this crew), Apisin, Fylkc, Gola, Johnson, and Phillip.

They performed all or most of their quarters in this crew of Philadelphia. Wilt Chamberlin conducted approximately equal cuts in Philadelphia and San Francisco. Lykac and Pappisch were chosen primarily for their performances with a friend of this crew. Tapmond and Bappi are the only members of the Hall of Fame who have run most of their quarters in this team since moving to Oakland and joining Golden State.

Present time. Honorable mentions

Among honorable mentions of the Golden State Warriors there are also such names as Draymond Green who plays on the Golden State Warriors since 2012(Draymond Green was very famous in recent years) and Klay Thompson – he is a part of the crew since 2011. Thompson is not the best player on the crew because his speed and defense are among the worst on the list, if not in the league. But his deadly three-pointer makes him an almost indispensable assistant in the annual title fight. There are not many players in the history of the crew who are so valuable.

There have only been 27 times in NBA history where a player has made at least 210 three-pointers in a season while making 40% or more attempts. Thompson has done this every year for these past six years. Thanks to these indicators, he is gaining an average of at least 20 points per game. We also can mention Paul Arizin, Kevin Durant, Lebron James, Steph Curry, Steve Kerr, James Wiseman, Nate Thurmond, Kelly Oubre jr, Rick Barry, James Wiseman, Juan Toscano Anderson, Tim Hardaway, James Harden, Nikola Jokic, Anthony Davis, Mitch Richmond. All of them have a great career according to the analyst rating of NBA finals MVP, MVP award, and scoring average.

Another name is Andrew Wiggins who is also one of the most successful Canadian basketball players in the National Basketball Association (NBA) Golden State Warriors. He played college basketball for the Kansas Jayhawks before being picked by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2014 NBA Draft. Andrew Wiggins was born in 1995 and is very famous among players of his age.