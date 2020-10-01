Who is the best soap pub landlord? Vote now for your favourite

From Coronation Avenue to EastEnders, to Emmerdale, there have been many a landlord and landlady to serve our favourite soap characters drinks and to share some sage recommendation over the years.

However who from The Queen Vic, The Rovers Return and The Woolpack have been your favourite from years passed by, or present-day?

Effectively, take your decide from the listing under of a few of the extra memorable and longer serving characters which have owned a few of Britains most iconic pubs.

Over the course of the Large Three’s histories, we’ve seen many landlords and landladies come and go, with most proving to be iconic behind the bar.

It’s a task that carries the weight of the complete soap on its shoulders and has an especially essential operate in any present, however particularly in any of Britain’s largest soaps.

The pub is typically the cornerstone of any road, sq., or village, and the house owners should be the type of characters who’ve hyperlinks to virtually each household round.

Usually boisterous, assured, and stuffed with appeal, the splendid soap landlord won’t ever draw back from a pub tiff, a heartbroken punter and a activate the karaoke machine, all whereas coping with their very own household dramas.

And when there’s massive beef inside the landlord’s household, you recognize you’re in for a dramatic couple of months on the soap.

However will you discover your favourite landlord in the Rovers Return, The Woolpack or The Queen Vic?

We’ve collated all the landlords from the previous years and it’s as much as you to determine who your favourite is.

Go to our devoted Coronation Avenue, EastEnders and Emmerdale pages for all the newest information, interviews and spoilers. For those who’re trying for extra to look at try our TV information.