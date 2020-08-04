Who is the blue/green man in Black is King? Meaning and symbols in Beyonce’s visual album

Whereas Beyonce’s Black is King is getting a whole lot of consideration for all the cameos, beautiful visuals, and music the complete movie is laced with deeper meanings and cultural moments. Each scene and shot makes a degree, whether or not that’s about African tradition, discovering our roots or household.

Africa previous and current is represented all through Beyonce’s visual album on Disney+ – some references are extra delicate than others, however all power you to concentrate.

Beyonce’s Black is King, an 85-minutes-long movie, brings collectively administrators, cinematographers, stylists and inventive administrators, highlighting Black expertise throughout the world.

The concept was to reimagine The Lion King, however Beyonce stretches past that utilizing Biblical imagery – Madonna and Moses – in addition to African cultural references and spirituality, vogue, inserting trendy v African previous to create a shocking movie.

Black is King was additionally edited simply months earlier than launch to replicate the present local weather post-George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter motion.

The movie has rather a lot to say; what it means to be African, what it means to be Black in addition to remembering our roots and fascinated about who controls that narrative. It’s about legacy, tradition, and custom all coming collectively in the Black diaspora.

Beyonce begins sturdy singing: “Black is the color of my real love’s pores and skin. Coils and hair catching centuries of prayers unfold by way of a smoke. You’re welcome to come back dwelling to your self. Let Black be synonymous with glory.”

Her quote captures the love and reward Beyonce reveals for Black and African tradition all through the movie, however there’s extra to be mentioned – by way of the hidden meanings and symbols. We’ve damaged a few of these down.

Who is the Blue/Inexperienced Man?

Blue/Inexperienced males crop up in totally different components of the movie, however one man pops up repeatedly. We’ll name him the Blue Man to any extent further.

The Blue Man seems in ALREADY function Ghanian Shatta Wale and Main Lazer.

We hear Rafiki, a spirit information in The Lion King, encouraging Simba to look inside himself and uncover who he actually is. The Blue Man is Stephen Ojo, the important dancer. He makes use of his burst of vitality to create motion.

A number of individuals have theorised he’s a Spirit Information, just like Rafiki in The Lion King. He seems identical to Beyonce all through the movie. In Afam tradition this blue protects towards evil spirits and can characterize a spirit itself.

The color is most just like Haint, which has a number of layers of which means. Colors have a whole lot of which means in African tradition – although this varies by nation. For instance, black means energy, but it surely means demise too. Purple means royalty, luxurious, knowledge and ardour, yellow can imply pleasure, vitality, heat. Pink can imply femininity. Blue represents love, concord, togetherness, and peace.

Haint blue itself has deeper which means even past the religious – there have been breakdowns of what blue means to the enslaved Africans and how they reclaimed it.

At first it was utilized by the enslaved Africans as a trick to imitate the sky to trick ghosts into passing, however after they have been dropped at the USA the color or moderately the dye gained one other which means.

The paint was used for the slave quarters’ ceilings in the USA. The color was known as Haint blue an African-American vernacular referring to a bunch or in Hoodoo a witch-like creature haunting them. However the slave homeowners used the enslaved individuals to make the dye which they used on their very own homes, growing the commerce, taking one thing that was a part of the tradition.

Maybe stepping again slightly (whereas additionally skipping forward to take a look at all the symbols of Beyonce as a mom) Beyonce is the Mom guiding the younger boy who might be King, whereas the blue man represents the spirit, with him all the time, guiding him. It will make sense giving the supply materials ie The Lion King and the hyperlink to African tradition.

The blue man guides the boy by way of life – we see him age, marry and be part of God (“Salutations to survivors of the world The elders are drained To God we belong To God we return” as he is lifted as much as the gentle). He represents the diaspora attempting to reconnect to their roots in the same method – and guiding them in the similar method.

Enjoyable reality: Stephen Ojo taught Beyonce the Zanku dance.

Caleb and I taught @beyonce the best way to Gbese. We taught @rihanna the best way to Gwarra Gwarra. We taught @JanetJackson the best way to Kupe. Who ought to we train subsequent ????. Tag your favourite Celebrities. #blueman #papiojo #BlackIsKing #afrobeats pic.twitter.com/96H8KAxdXQ — PAPI_OJO (@PAPI_OJO) August 2, 2020

The Present/Duality

The very image that is on Beyonce’s album cowl for The Present is a gold emblem of two lions in a circle. This image seems in the movie repeatedly. It is related too to the Ying-Yang image, suggesting duality and steadiness. Beyonce says: “The journey is one thing to supply at the door to the rooms of your thoughts. This is how we journey far and can all the time discover one thing like dwelling.”

The younger boy, the King, is seen occurring his life journey proper by way of to the afterlife. The Present then is the data and knowledge he positive aspects on the journey in the movie – guided by the blue man and Beyonce the Mom.

Circle of Life

The circle seems in the movie constantly. The Blue Man is one instance as he connects with a lady who has the paint and hair just like the Himba ladies in Namibia and Angola. In fact, this hyperlinks to the Circle of Life as referenced in The Lion King, but it surely additionally references unity.

Beyonce says: “Historical past is your future. Sooner or later you’ll meet your self again the place you began, however stronger.” This maybe references the cyclical nature of life. The Yoruba imagine that an individual incorporates the souls from their earlier lives together with their classes. This is an thought seen in The Lion King too.

Baptism

The movie begins with Beyonce on the shore sporting white – the boy is being baptised, cleansed in the water. Baptism is seen in numerous cultures, although Christianity and Judaism’s ceremony is just like what we see right here. The boy is portray with white markings as a part of a naming ceremony.

Dogon individuals and stars

The Dogon persons are proven in addition to astronomical references like the boy floating above Earth till an orb of sunshine hits him. “The nice kings have been right here lengthy earlier than us. Historical masters of celestial lore,” Beyonce says.

The Dogon are identified for his or her data of the celestial. They’re believed to be the tribe who first charted the location of the star Sirius B, which can’t be seen by the bare eye. This was centuries earlier than telescopes have been found in 1862. Beyonce wears her shining outfit trying like a star in the sky.



Disney+



Apparently, Beyonce has three different ladies in her glittering bodysuits. If this is linked to the Dogon that seem then maybe they replicate the Historical Egyptians who constructed the Nice Pyramids – they have been aligned with the stars in Orion’s belt. The concept was to take a look at the stars (simply as Beyonce sings in FIND YOUR WAY BACK) – if we do that then we stand in the similar spot, seeing the similar factor as our ancestors. Maybe Beyonce is suggesting seeking to the place we come from in addition to our bigger place in the world, if not the galaxy.

American flag

We see an American flag however painted black, pink and inexperienced. These are colors from the Pan-African flag. The voiceover references the id battle American descendants from the enslaved Black individuals from Africa expertise. He says he doesn’t know his native tongue, including: “And if I can’t communicate myself, I can’t suppose myself. And if I can’t suppose myself, I can’t be myself. But when I can’t be myself, I’ll by no means know me. So, Uncle Sam, inform me this: If I’ll by no means know me, how are you going to?”

Disney+

The theme of figuring out your self isn’t simply key in The Lion King, however all through Black is King – Beyonce calls Black individuals to discover their roots, to know the place they arrive from, bringing collectively their previous to their current.

In her trailer for Black is King Beyonce cements this.

“We’re all in search of security and gentle,” she says. “Many people need change. I imagine that when Black individuals inform our personal tales, we will shift the axis of the world and inform our REAL historical past of generational wealth and richness of soul that aren’t advised in our historical past books.”

Flower image

The flower on the ground in the set of MY POWER was impressed by the Ghanaian adinkra image Bese Saka, representing affluence, energy, abundance, togetherness and unity. The ladies singing and in the section come from totally different locations and nations however are united in the track – collectively in their energy.

You may test it out in the under gif – simply take a look at the ground.

Only a reminder, yall received nothing on Beyoncé and Blue Ivy #BlackIsKing pic.twitter.com/Mk2ayYaBpH — AgustDynasty⁷ (@btsluvuurs) July 31, 2020

Hidden umbrella

As Shatta Wale rides a horse (aka his throne) there’s a hidden umbrella in shot. This was a nod to Akan tradition.

Moses

Early on we see a small Moses basket. Moses was put in a basket on a river in Egypt to save lots of him when the Pharaoh decreed that the firstborn sons of the Jewish individuals have been to be killed. Moses is discovered by the Pharaoh’s daughter in accordance with the Bible and raised as her son. Beyonce is seen delivering the basket in addition to choosing it up (dressed in white) later in a lush backyard. Moses story is a thread by way of Black is King that may’t be ignored. Is Beyonce making a degree once more about remembering the place you got here from? Moses’ story is an ideal instance of this. Raised away from his Jewish individuals in luxurious he takes on the Egyptian riches and is shaken we he is advised about his roots. He lastly embraces them and frees his individuals (the well-known plagues and parting of the Pink Sea).

Disney+

Beyonce dressing in white and choosing up the child from the basket may be seen as white individuals being the wealthy life Moses is introduced up in – Black individuals dropping their roots as they step into white tradition. That isn’t to say any of this is proven as a judgement, Beyonce showcases the great thing about the African previous, traditions, and roots – suggesting maybe they need to be applauded, and are one thing to be pleased with, to not neglect. As Mufasa tells Simba: “Keep in mind who you’re.”

Madonna aka Mary

Disney+

Beyonce is seen painted as the Madonna, Mary in Christianity, fairly just a few instances in the movie establishing Beyonce as the Mom, whether or not that’s Mom Africa or Mothering spirit joined by the spirit information, the man in blue.

She is motherly to the younger boy (Simba) in addition to her personal kids. In addition to the movie being a reimagining of The Lion King it’s fairly obvious that it additionally makes use of spiritual imagery to inform one other story. Beyonce’s kids seem all through and the Madonna is the Mom of Christ. There’s additionally the ‘Black Madonna’ imagery, Beyonce wears black all through starkly contrasted to white – there’s the apparent imagery reasoning right here, however the monochromatic type harks again to the 70s and 80s, her outfits a la Grace Jones.

Beyonce additionally wears a hooded blue outfit as she embraces Blue Ivy – Mary is identified for sporting blue – one other nod to motherhood.

Disney+

Crowns

Beyonce wears fairly just a few crowns in the movie. She has the bantu knit, her inexperienced gele, the zebu horn headpiece with braids.



Disney+



The above headpiece and cow print echo the Egyptian goddess Hathor, the primeval goddess which means she’s the goddess that others derived from. She is the goddess of ladies, fertility and the mom.

Symbols of Foreign money

All through ALREADY and the remainder of the movie you’ll spot sure symbols; cattle, goats, cowry shells, gold, rings, grills, durags, and chains. All are conventional and up to date symbols of foreign money and standing, even exterior of the African diaspora. One in every of the concepts that comes from this was royalty – and how that magnificence isn’t simply royal as a King or Queen, however the magnificence in the on a regular basis.

Cattle horns

Moonchild Sanelly additionally wore cattle horns, coated in bling, however these are additionally symbolic inside South African tradition. They could be a image of hazard or a logo of management.

Enjoyable reality: Beyonce was presupposed to put on these, however they wouldn’t keep on her coiffure so Moonchild donned them.

Household

Beyonce has her kids seem repeatedly, and the movie is devoted to her son Sir, however the complete clan seems. In MOOD four EVA when Beyonce dances in a mansion she’s joined by husband Jay-Z as he pulls up in a automotive, a white butler serves them flipping the scenario.

In addition to her circle of relatives, Rumi, Blue Ivy, Sir, Jay Z, and her mom, and grandmother Tina Knowles-Lawson, in addition to Kelly Rowland, Beyonce opens the doorways to her wider Black household and group – she makes use of black designers, artists and actors and dancers.

For BROWN SKIN GIRLS Beyonce switches to a debutante ball together with her daughter Blue Ivy showing once more – and singing. Naomi Campbell, Lupita Nyong’o, and Kelly Rowland all function. It additionally options different ‘brown skinned ladies’ showcasing BAME exterior of the black group.

We love a Blue Ivy second ???? #BlackIsKing pic.twitter.com/ZBiMNaKejO — Blk Woman Tradition (@blkgirlculture) July 31, 2020

Generations

In MY POWER we see totally different levels of life, from the oldest aggressive feminine bodybuilder at 84 years previous, Ernestine Shepherd, to a pregnant ladies dancing and Blue Ivy, Beyonce’s daughter.

Yellow and Oshun

Beyonce wears yellow all through the movie (like she did in Lemonade) alluding to Yorubariver goddess Oshun, representing love, fertility and sensuality. It additionally harks again to the rejuvenating energy of water. Oshun is remembered in the lyrics to MOOD four EVA too.

Hair

Beyonce makes use of quite a lot of hair types in Black is King showcasing the cultural variations and types. At one level she wears a 30ft field braids as she stands on a ladder, one other scene sees her with a braid crown. In one other scene, she reveals the Himba ladies braiding their hair smoothing pink clay over it in the conventional method. It holds up their magnificence with delight.

Disney+

Water

In addition to water which means rebirth there’s an environmental message right here. In WATER rapper-producer Pharrell walks and sings on high of a wall of recycled water containers making a placing visual – a blue wall in the desert. The wall is a reference to Ghanian set up artist Serge Attukwei and environmentalism.

