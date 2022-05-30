Who is the Chilean referee who will direct the final between Argentina and Italy in London

The Chilean will be in charge of directing the Finalissima (Photo: Gettyimages)

The preparation for world Cup to be held in Qatar in November and December 2022 it enters its final stretch. The most important commitment of the Argentine team in the previous path has as its main date June 1 at Wembley Stadium where it will face Italia at the opening of the Finala trophy disputed by the champion of the America Cup against the one of the European Championship. Finalizing details for the duel, FIFA revealed who will referee the historic match.

The Chilean Piero Maza will be the voice of justice when Lionel Messi and company take to the field of play in England to collide with the Azure. The judge will be accompanied by the lines Christian Schiemann y Claudio Rios while the fourth referee will be Spanish Jesus Gil who will be accompanied by his compatriots in the VAR: Alexander Hernandez, John Martinez and the Portuguese Tiago Lopes.

It should be noted that it will be the third time that the South American champion faces his European namesake: in 1985 France defeated Uruguay 2-0 in Paris and eight years later Argentina was imposed on Denmark in the penalty shootout in Mar del Plata. The Albiceleste earned his right to appear on the Final by beating 1-0 to Brazil at the Maracana stadium with a historic goal from Angel Di Maria that cut a drought of 28 without titles in the major selection.

The Argentine team is already preparing the match against Italy in Bilbao (Photo: EFE)

For its part, Italy conquered the continent by beating the host England from twelve steps with a stellar performance by Gianluigi Donnarumma both in regular time and in the final shots. As a celebration of the opening of the Conmebol-Uefa offices in London, the FIFA took the opportunity to revive an old confrontation which will be very useful for those led by Lionel Scaloni since they will have an official clash against one of the European powers in the run-up to the World Cup.

Also, It was confirmed that Argentina will play against Estonia on Sunday June 5 in San Sebastián. The duel will be played at the Real Sociedad stadium, the Royal Arena. It must be remembered that once the albiceleste squad leaves England after the encounter with the Azure, will return to its place of concentration in Bilbao. The site of the second friendly of the National Team in this FIFA window is about 100 kilometers from the light blue and white bunker.

