Who is the commentator Faitelson offended on television and later regretted

David Faitelson and Martinoli are two of the most outstanding students of José Ramón Fernández. (Photo: Instagram / Cuartoscuro)

Jose Ramon Fernandez, Jorge Ramos, Ricardo Peláez, Alvaro MoralesAmong others, the list could go on for hours. It would be easier to ask who has not fought David Faitelson? The controversial journalist has made a style of confrontation. In each broadcast in which the frame appears, there is a guarantee of explosiveness and exchange of arguments. However, there was a colleague with whom Faitelson admitted to having exceeded.

This was revealed for the YouTube channel of Javier Alarcon. According to Faitelson’s account, their differences with Francisco Gabriel de Anda they have exceeded the professional plane. “I had a disagreement with Paco Gabriel de Anda. Hard. He does not understand that what is said in the study stays in the study. And when we go out, it’s already completely different. He doesn’t understand it like that. Maybe I spent too much time when he was a Chivas manager, ”the commentator recalled.

“I remember a statement that I regret, but it is part of my style. When De Anda was a director of Chivas, I said: “I am ashamed to have been your partner”

David Faitelson is a benchmark in the media. (Photo: Twitter / @ enriquemr28)

Faitelson acknowledged that he regretted that phrase due to the impact it caused in the environment of the former player, with whom he has always had heated discussions at the table of Spicy Soccer. In the same vein, David acknowledged that he always tries to make controversies part of the show and not cut through professional life.

“I did not measure the impact of that phrase. As I understand it, his mother was watching it, the relatives … Suddenly someone says that, because it has an implication. Many people are not like me. I don’t hold any kind of grudge in my heart with anything, absolutely no one. I could have had differences, but at the end of the day nothing happens. It is part of work, of passion ”, he argued.

The renowned journalist also mentioned that one occasion came close to being suspended of his company, but argued that in case of being sanctioned in this way he would have chosen to resign. “That need to generate controversy leads you to have many problems. The day they suspend me, I go. For me it was even more offensive to be suspended than what they could have told me on television. It was a deeper punishment for me. You can’t go through life every day fighting. You have to be careful ”.

David Faitelson never reserves his opinions. (Photo: Twitter / @ Faitelson_ESPN)

Despite the fact that his style identifies with the discussion, David himself mentioned that this is not his intention in each program, since doing so would cause natural wear and tear. “If in everyone you look for a way to harm them … they don’t react the way you react. You don’t take it personally, but there are people who do take it personally and have a grudge. Afterwards it is difficult to work with them”, He pointed out.

David Faitelson has been in the media for three decades. It began under the baton of José Ramón Fernández, of whom on several occasions he has expressed that he considers himself “a student”. After being part of the staff of Aztec Sports, the Israeli-born commentator decided to say goodbye to the Ajusco company to enroll in ESPN, where he found several of his former colleagues.

Today his comments and work can be followed in programs such as Spicy Soccer and Chronometer. In addition, Faitelson maintains an intense activity on social networks. Precisely in Twitter He has also had many fights with colleagues and with athletes who claim him for his always controversial opinions.

KEEP READING:

The new record of Grita México 2021 in Liga MX that has not been lived for 25 years

“He’s wrong”: Faitelson reacted to Tuca Ferretti’s homophobic comments

The brutal criticism of Martinoli with which he overwhelmed the attendees of the Mexican GP