Who is the Dutch striker who will represent the Mexican National Team

Teun Wilke decided to represent the Mexican National Team, despite also having the nationality of the Netherlands. (Photo: Henry Romero / REUTERS)

Football player Teun Wilke, was formed in the basic forces of the White Roosters of Querétaro, institution in which he was during five years, before starting with the dream of playing in Europe. He has dual citizenship, since his parents are dutch, which is why he had no problems adjusting to the Heerenveen when it arrived in 2018, becoming his first club in the Old continent.

The Mexican player unfolds in the position of center forward, same that he has played with the Mexican team sub-20. Debuted with SLEEP from B series on Italy in the classic before him Bologna. The Aztec footballer was headline and his team came back from a disadvantage, climbing several positions in the general table.

Wilke signed with the SPAL team last August, 31, during the last day of the transfer market, coming from the Heerenveen of Holland, to add experience to the Italian country, a place where it is contemplated to go up to the first team.

On the other hand, two weeks ago, the player tricolor He managed to get his complete registration to be able to begin to have activity with the Italian team, after highlighting the Italian SPAL coach in training sub-19, Fabrizio Piccareta decided to line it up from the start.

Wilke signed in August 2021 with the SPAL of Calcio B in Italy. Prior to that, there were clubs in the MX League that sought to repatriate the Mexican. (Photo: Twitter / @ spalferrara)

Teun Wilke has already been summoned to the Mexican U-20 team, next to the sensation players: Luca Martínez Dupuy, Benjamin Galdames, Marcelo Flores placeholder image and Alejandro Viniegra. One of the dreams of the born in Querétaro is to be able to be summoned in the near future by Gerardo Martino for the next World Cup processes.

In addition, it was an element that they dispensed with when they achieved the runner-up in the Mundial sub-17 on Brazil 2019. He even stated in an interview for the portal Goal, who is more attracted to wearing green, white and red instead of orange. However, he mentioned that it is not yet time to close the doors, much less for both parties.

In addition to the above, one of the objectives he had when he started his football career was to have a training on Europe, reason for which rejection club proposals within the Liga BBVA MX. Likewise, before arriving in Italy, he was again sought out by Mexican teams to add him to their ranks.

He also noted that there were managers from Mechanical orange who approached him to decline the selection of the Netherlands; However, at all times he has shown his interest in wanting to represent the Mexican Football Federation, indicating everywhere that he goes, that he is of Mexican origin.

Teun Wilke said it was a hard blow to have been left out of the final list of the Mexico U-17 National Team that participated in the Brazil 2019 World Cup in that division. (Photo: Carlos Ortíz / EFE)

“There was contact, they asked about me, but so far nothing concrete. At this moment I have not made the decision, I will make it when I get to that point, but at this moment my heart says Mexico, “said the player.

Finally, it should be noted that the FMF they have in their sights about 250 footballers with dual nationality who have the opportunity to wear the shirt of the Mexican team. Among his main goals for the future is to be considered for Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

It is also inspired by top scorer of the Mexico national team, Javier Chicharito Hernández, showing that you admire your mentality and the carrera that he has had in Europe, thus defending historical clubs such as Manchester United and Real Madrid.

