Who is the “Ghost” Suarez, sports journalist who denounced “censorship”

Within sports journalism there are different characters recognized for the style they maintain within the medium, one of them is Ignacio Ghost Suarez. The sports analyst and chronicler with more than 30 years of experience has collaborated in different spaces; however, he recently surprised his followers with his resignation from the Daily Record.

On the morning of Monday, June 13, he posted a message on his verified Twitter profile in which he shared that his link to the portal where he published his column had ended. Ghosta space in which he touched on issues on the sports agenda, specifically soccer in the MX Leagueand talked about different controversial topics.

He accompanied his publication with a video that he uploaded to YouTube in which he spoke of the reasons that led him to resign. The experienced sports journalist argued that he made this decision based on the interview he conducted with Fidel Kuri, former president of the Deportivo Veracruz club who has been imprisoned since the past september 2021.

Due to the legal processes that Fidel Kuri is facing for his possible involvement in crime of fraud -which resulted in the disappearance of the Red Sharks of the First Division of Mexico – the Ghost Suarez He assured that part of the segments that the journalist wrote in his column were “censored”, so he preferred to present his version and prevent the circulation of versions that distort reality.

In the video lasting just over five minutes, supported his position and explained that he only tried to fulfill his task of informing to his public for what he defended his word for, he assured that it is worth more than any job; Furthermore, he added that although he interviewed Kuri, does not mean that I totally believe your statement and was in charge of contrasting their statements.

This is how he explained Ghost Suarez:

I make this video to explain the reasons and not to start building urban stories […] My word is worth more than any job.”

From Atlacomulco, State of Mexico His interest in Mexican soccer began at an early age. He tried to build a career as a professional soccer player; He competed in the professional reserve of the Toluca club as a goalkeeper, later he played with the scratched from Monterrey and later in the extinct club Zacatepeca year was enough to realize that he did not have the potential to fulfill it, so he changed his perspective.

He studied law, but his interest was sports, so on one occasion he received an invitation from a friend to participate in a sports program weekends in the State of Mexico. That was how he began his collaboration on sports television.

Little by little he forged his character from the Ghost Suarez. The 1990 World Cup marked a turning point in his professional career as he became more involved in the written media. He got to write in the Heraldthe Financial, among others. On his way he crossed with Raul Orvananoswho promoted it in the media.

He became a collaborator imevisionwhich over time became TV Azteca and joined the panel protagonists of Jose Ramon Fernandez. There he came to occupy the position of general director of sports; Although he became an important element of the television station, he abandoned the project of Aztec Sports due to alleged differences with Joserra.

Years later he joined Televisa to continue his career on Mexican open television. There he exploited her potential, but like everything else, she ended her stay in the Chapultepec television station. That was how he tried out in other television spaces but in pay channels like ESPN, Fox Sports among others.

