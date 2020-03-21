General News

Who is the guest announcer on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway this week?

March 21, 2020
2 Min Read

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway continues this weekend, as the Geordie due proceed to movie amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The legendary TV duo made their comeback on February 22nd with an entire host of recent and unique options, stay surprises, visitors, stunts in addition to all of the favourites that SNT followers know and love.

And the present will go on, as they movie with no stay studio viewers for the first time in the present’s historical past.

So, which celebs might be becoming a member of the boys on the present?

Who might be this week’s guest announcer on Saturday Night Takeaway?

Viewers are in for many laughter  as comic Joel Dommett has been confirmed as the guest announcer.

Joel will will take to the podium to relate the household, leisure present on March 21st.

The tv presenter and actor is identified for varied roles together with Skins, Stay in Chelsea, Impractical Jokers UK, I’m a Superstar…Get Me Out of Right here! and Joel & Nish vs The World.

Since November 2017, Dommett has co-presented I’m a Superstar: Further Camp on ITV2 with Joe Swash and Scarlett Moffatt, and this yr, he introduced ITV’s The Masked Singer.

His look follows Completely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley, who had an incredible time in the sales space with some shirtless males.

Earlier guest announcers embody: Radio 1 Breakfast present host Greg James, Gavin and Stacey star Rob Brydon, and US singer Camila Cabello – who opened the first present of collection 16.

Saturday Night Takeaway is on Saturdays at 7pm, solely on ITV.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment