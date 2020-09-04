Who is the host of Love Island: USA? Meet Arielle Vandenberg

In the event you’ve been lacking the sun-soaked singles of Love Island this summer time, you’re in luck – the ITV present’s American cousin is coming to the UK subsequent week to fill all of your relationship drama wants.

Happening in Las Vegas as a result of the ongoing pandemic, this 12 months’s ‘islanders’ might be residing in a bubble at the high of Caesars Leisure’s boutique resort, The Cromwell.

Whereas we’ll be attending to know this 12 months’s solid all through the sequence on ITV2, who is Love Island USA‘s presenter? Right here’s all the pieces you have to learn about Arielle Vandenberg.

Who is Arielle Vandenberg?

Arielle Vandenberg is an American actress and mannequin, finest recognized for presenting CBS’ Love Island USA.

The 33-year-old began her showbiz profession in 2006, taking visitor performing roles in CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, CSI: Miami and comedy-drama Greek.

She has since appeared on a quantity of US sitcoms and began branching out into presenting and broadcasting, showing at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards and @midnight with Chris Hardwick.

Vandenberg additionally gained an enormous following on Twitter’s video service Vine earlier than it was shut down in 2017 and appeared in the Arctic Monkeys’ music video for R U Mine? while relationship frontman Alex Turner between 2011 and 2014.

Vandenberg is now engaged to fellow Vine star and comic Matt Cutshall.

The place have I seen Arielle earlier than?



Getty



Vandenberg has performed small roles in sitcoms resembling How I Met Your Mom, Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns and For Higher or Worse, in addition to movies like Epic Film, The Ugly Reality, Nerve starring Emma Roberts and 2018 romantic comedy Canine Days.

She started presenting at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards and has since appeared on Hollywood In the present day Stay, Good Legendary Morning, Inside Version, The Discuss and Lights Out with David Spade.

How lengthy has Arielle been the presenter of Love Island USA?

Vandenberg has offered Love Island USA since its first season, which aired in July 2019.

She is joined on the present by narrator Matthew Hoffman, a presenter who has appeared on The Fran Drescher Present, Hollyscoop and That Morning Present.

Love Island USA season 2 begins on ITV2 on September seventh. To search out out what else is on in the imply time, take a look at our TV Information.