Who Is The Italian Lamont Marcell Jacobs, Champion 100 Meters Dash?

Earlier than Sunday, an Italian had by no means gained an Olympic medal within the 100-meter sprint within the 125-year historical past of the Video games. Now Lamont Marcell Jacobs is the primary from Italy to carry the name of quickest guy on the planet.

Jacobs set a Eu document within the males’s 100m dash on Sunday, completing in 9.80 seconds to win the gold medal.

Jacobs, a 26-year-old sprinter and lengthy jumper, used to be born in El Paso to an Italian mom and an African-American father. When his father, a soldier in the US Military, used to be transferred to South Korea, he and his mom have moved to Italy.

His oldsters separated when he used to be a toddler, however Jacobs first reconnected along with his father a 12 months in the past, in step with The Related Press. After his 100m dash win on Sunday, he mentioned discovering his father used to be a part of his psychological preparation for the Video games.