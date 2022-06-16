Who is the Italian striker for whom PSG offered a fortune to accompany Lionel Messi

Gianluca Scamacca before Antonio Rudiger’s mark in the clash against Germany (REUTERS / Alberto Lingria)

The PSG seeks to reinforce itself in the offensive and the target is the Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca23, who finished a great season in Serie A playing for the Sassuolo. His current club is in full negotiations with the Parisian entity and his new sports adviser, Louis Fieldsled the efforts to try to incorporate the attacker for the 2022/23 season in which they will seek to get their first Champions Leaguethe pending material of the institution that has Lionel Messi as one of its main figures.

Scamacca turned 16 goals (1 penalty) in 36 games in the last Calcio exercise and was sixth in the gunners table. He had his training at Roma and Lazio, but at the age of 16 he emigrated to PSV Eindhoven’s youth team and in the Netherlands he also played for PEC Zwolle. He returned to his country and was signed by Sassuolo and then transferred to Cremonese, Ascoli and Genoa. But it was in his return to Sassuolo that he had the best version of himself last season.

His performance earned him a call for Roberto Mancini for his national team and made his debut in the 5-0 win against Lithuania in September 2021. He had already integrated the minor teams of the Scuadra Azzurra, the Sub-17, Sub-18, Sub-19, Sub-20 and Sub-21. He played seven games, but has not yet scored a goal in the senior team.

His panorama put him under the magnifying glass of the giants of Europe. In this framework, Campos himself leads the negotiations and according to the Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio In a note published on its site, PSG offered Sassuolo some 36.5 million dollars (35 million euros), plus performance bonuses, but the Italian club asks 52 million dollars (50 million euros).

Scamacca scored 17 goals in the last Series A (REUTERS/Alberto Lingria)

However, Di Marzio clarified that “there is a will to complete the negotiations, so he would be the third Blue to play for PSG after Marco Verratti y Gianluigi Donnarumma”. Scamacca has the peculiarity of being a striker with very good physical conditions and a great scoring instinct.

The arrival of the Italian attacker is to replace Mauro Icardi, whose departure would be a fact for the next season. The 29-year-old Argentine scored 5 goals in 30 matches last season. Another Argentine who would follow his path is the midfielder Leandro Paredes, who is under the gaze of Juventus. The output of the current would be added manager Mauricio Pochettino, who still has a year of contract. The former defender of Newell’s and the Argentine national team led the team to obtain the tenth Ligue 1, but the elimination against Real Madrid in the Champions League it made a dent. Sounds to replace the French Christophe Galtier, which made Lille champion in Ligue 1 in the 2020/2021 season. Also Zinedine Zidane.

The plan to strengthen the squad includes another luxury addition from the Italian market, such as the Slovak Milan Skriniar, the Inter defender. According to him Corriere della SeraPSG would have offered 62.5 million dollars (60 million euros).

Meanwhile, Messi, after a vacation in Rosario, has already started its return to Europe to continue enjoying his well-deserved rest, as PSG’s pre-season begins on July 4 and will include an international tour of Japan. In the Asian continent it will stay until Monday 25

