Who is the jewel of Argentine soccer that Gabriel Heinze wants to bring to MLS

Known to Argentinos Juniors as the “Seedbed of the World”. Countless footballers who were born in the La Paternal club emigrated to various clubs in Europe for decades. But the markets have changed and in recent years Major League Soccer (MLS) has become a good place economically for Argentine players, by proposal and because they charge in dollars. Today the figure that is preparing to leave the Bug is the midfielder Franco Ibarra.

The team that is close to closing its incorporation is the Atlanta United and that is directed by Gabriel Heinze, who joined the club a few days ago. The 19-year-old midfielder made his debut in 2020 and played eleven games between the Diego Maradona Cup and the Argentine Super League. He plays as a central midfielder and in Argentinos he played double five with Fausto Vera.

He was also called up for the Under 20 National Team which is in charge of Fernando Batista, another kidney man from Argentinos.

Although the value of the pass was not known, the team American would buy 80 percent of Ibarra’s pass, who had good performances in the team he led Diego Dabove. Further, Argentines would keep 30 percent before a future sale.

If the signing is confirmed, the Bicho youth would join a group of six Argentines at Atlanta United, where they are already Eric Remedi, Marcelino Moreno, Fernando Meza, Franco Escobar and Ezequiel Barco. Gringo Heinze will have them on his squad and also Lisandro Lopez, who announced his departure from Racing a few days ago.

Lo de Ibarra affirms that the MLS is hiring fewer and fewer players who are close to retirement. Since a few years ago, their clubs began to bet on youth. To add quality reinforcements and to be able to do good business later in the event of a possible move to Europe or another destination.

This novelty is a blow to Gabriel Milito, brand new coach of Argentinos. Lose an important player. The former Independiente footballer now hopes that Vera himself will not be sold to Europe whose current book of passes ends on January 31. El Semillero del Mundo continues to promote its figures, in this case, to North America.

I kept reading

Atalanta’s unprecedented barrier in a free kick that revolutionized Serie A

The Defense and Justice celebrations after winning the South American Cup: the reception of the fans in Ezeiza and the caravan to Florencio Varela

Secret history of the most epic night of Argentine soccer