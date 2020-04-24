Who is The Masked Singer? Spoilers, theories and clues revealed

It’s by far one of many strangest and zaniest reveals on tv; The Masked Singer has taken the nation by storm.
For these of you not acquainted with the premise, The Masked Singer sees 12 celebrities tackle elaborate and bewildering nature-themed disguises and belt out quite a lot of classics whereas our panel has to determine who is behind the masks.
We’ve appeared on the clues and the proof, and we’re going to strive and guess together with the panel about who is behind the masks.
Who is Fox?
Fox – Songs, Clues, Guesses
Songs:
Week 1: Name Me – Blondie
Week 2: On the Radio – Donna Summer time
Week 3: On My Personal – From Les Misérables
Week 4: Firework – Katy Perry
Clues:
- Collects teapots
- Discovered on the East Finish
- Likes to spend time within the nation
- Silver fox
- Occasion animal
- Starred in theatre
- A card from ALW – believed to be Andrew Lloyd Webber
Guesses:
- Amanda Holden
- Denise Van Outen
- Samantha Womack
- Rita Simons
- Kellie Vibrant
Who is Monster?
Monster – Songs, Clues, Guesses
Songs:
Week 1: Comfortable – Pharrell
Week 2: Can’t Assist Falling In Love With You – Elvis Presley
Week 3: Don’t Cha – Pussycat Dolls
Week 4: Human – Rag’n’Bone Man
Clues:
- American accent
- Feasted on loads of awards
- Giant monster arms
- Hero is Tony Hadley
- Large, vivid and daring character
- Teased he is Cee Lo Inexperienced
- Sang Don’t Cha – A music produced by Cee Lo Inexperienced
Guesses:
- Tom Jones
- Cee Lo Inexperienced
- LL Cool J
- Jamie Foxx
- Large Narstie
- will.i.am
Who is Octopus?
Octopus – Songs, Clues, Guesses
Songs:
Week 1: A part of Your World – The Little Mermaid
Week 2: Splish Splash – Bobby Darin
Week 3: Diamonds Are Ceaselessly – Shirley Bassey
Week 4: I’ll By no means Love Once more – Girl Gaga & Bradley Cooper
Clues:
- Does weight coaching
- Has hyperlinks to catwalks
- Desires to be a “position mannequin”
- Possibly American
- Signed a record-breaking deal
- Australian – hyperlinks to Jason Donovan in Neighbours
- Linked to The Apprentice
- Linked to I’m A Superstar… Get Me Out Of Right here!
- Emmerdale star?
- Speaks a number of languages
- Vegan
Guesses:
- Laura Whitmore
- Sheree Murphy
- Kylie Minogue
- Danni Minogue
- Holly Valance
- Ashley Roberts
- Courtney Act
Who is Queen Bee?
Queen Bee – Songs, Clues, Guesses
Songs:
Week 1: Alive – Sia
Week 2: Somebody You Cherished – Lewis Capaldi
Week 3: Woman On Hearth – Alicia Keys
Week 4: Heaven – by DJ Sammy
Clues:
- Baby star/well-known when she was youthful
- A wild card
- A number of accents
- Joker of the pack
- Regulation maker
- Activist
Guesses:
- Leona Lewis
- Jade Thirlwall
- Jesy Nelson
- Nicola Roberts
- Charlotte Church
Who is Hedgehog?
Hedgehog – Songs, Clues, Guesses
Songs:
Week 1: Black Magic – Little Combine
Week 2: Shine – Take That
Week 3: Don’t Look Again In Anger – Oasis
Week 4: I’d Do Something for Love (However I Gained’t Do That) – Meat Loaf
Clues:
- Likes being in an ensemble and can’t wait to have a ball
- Had a job which implies he died each evening at 8.30pm
- Extra energetic at evening
- Extra introverted than you would possibly suppose
- Connections to Phantom of the Opera and Hairspray
Guesses:
- Tony Hadley
- Michael Ball
- Alfie Boe
- Michael Crawford
- Jack Whitehall
