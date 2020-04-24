Who is The Masked Singer? Spoilers, theories and clues revealed

It’s by far one of many strangest and zaniest reveals on tv; The Masked Singer has taken the nation by storm.

For these of you not acquainted with the premise, The Masked Singer sees 12 celebrities tackle elaborate and bewildering nature-themed disguises and belt out quite a lot of classics whereas our panel has to determine who is behind the masks.

We’ve appeared on the clues and the proof, and we’re going to strive and guess together with the panel about who is behind the masks.

Who is Fox?

Fox – Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: Name Me – Blondie

Week 2: On the Radio – Donna Summer time

Week 3: On My Personal – From Les Misérables

Week 4: Firework – Katy Perry

Clues:

Collects teapots

Discovered on the East Finish

Likes to spend time within the nation

Silver fox

Occasion animal

Starred in theatre

A card from ALW – believed to be Andrew Lloyd Webber

Guesses:

Amanda Holden

Denise Van Outen

Samantha Womack

Rita Simons

Kellie Vibrant

Who is Monster?

Monster – Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: Comfortable – Pharrell

Week 2: Can’t Assist Falling In Love With You – Elvis Presley

Week 3: Don’t Cha – Pussycat Dolls

Week 4: Human – Rag’n’Bone Man

Clues:

American accent

Feasted on loads of awards

Giant monster arms

Hero is Tony Hadley

Large, vivid and daring character

Teased he is Cee Lo Inexperienced

Sang Don’t Cha – A music produced by Cee Lo Inexperienced

Guesses:

Tom Jones

Cee Lo Inexperienced

LL Cool J

Jamie Foxx

Large Narstie

will.i.am

Who is Octopus?

Octopus – Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: A part of Your World – The Little Mermaid

Week 2: Splish Splash – Bobby Darin

Week 3: Diamonds Are Ceaselessly – Shirley Bassey

Week 4: I’ll By no means Love Once more – Girl Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Clues:

Does weight coaching

Has hyperlinks to catwalks

Desires to be a “position mannequin”

Possibly American

Signed a record-breaking deal

Australian – hyperlinks to Jason Donovan in Neighbours

Linked to The Apprentice

Linked to I’m A Superstar… Get Me Out Of Right here!

Emmerdale star?

Speaks a number of languages

Vegan

Guesses:

Laura Whitmore

Sheree Murphy

Kylie Minogue

Danni Minogue

Holly Valance

Ashley Roberts

Courtney Act

Who is Queen Bee?

Queen Bee – Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: Alive – Sia

Week 2: Somebody You Cherished – Lewis Capaldi

Week 3: Woman On Hearth – Alicia Keys

Week 4: Heaven – by DJ Sammy

Clues:

Baby star/well-known when she was youthful

A wild card

A number of accents

Joker of the pack

Regulation maker

Activist

Guesses:

Leona Lewis

Jade Thirlwall

Jesy Nelson

Nicola Roberts

Charlotte Church

Who is Hedgehog?

Hedgehog – Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: Black Magic – Little Combine

Week 2: Shine – Take That

Week 3: Don’t Look Again In Anger – Oasis

Week 4: I’d Do Something for Love (However I Gained’t Do That) – Meat Loaf

Clues:

Likes being in an ensemble and can’t wait to have a ball

Had a job which implies he died each evening at 8.30pm

Extra energetic at evening

Extra introverted than you would possibly suppose

Connections to Phantom of the Opera and Hairspray

Guesses:

Tony Hadley

Michael Ball

Alfie Boe

Michael Crawford

Jack Whitehall

