Who is The Masked Singer? Spoilers, theories and clues revealed

April 24, 2020
It’s by far one of many strangest and zaniest reveals on tv; The Masked Singer has taken the nation by storm.

For these of you not acquainted with the premise, The Masked Singer sees 12 celebrities tackle elaborate and bewildering nature-themed disguises and belt out quite a lot of classics whereas our panel has to determine who is behind the masks.

We’ve appeared on the clues and the proof, and we’re going to strive and guess together with the panel about who is behind the masks.

Who is Fox?

Fox The Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Fox – Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: Name Me – Blondie

Week 2: On the Radio – Donna Summer time

Week 3: On My Personal – From Les Misérables

Week 4: Firework – Katy Perry

Clues:

  • Collects teapots
  • Discovered on the East Finish
  • Likes to spend time within the nation
  • Silver fox
  • Occasion animal
  • Starred in theatre
  • A card from ALW – believed to be Andrew Lloyd Webber

Guesses:

  • Amanda Holden
  • Denise Van Outen
  • Samantha Womack
  • Rita Simons
  • Kellie Vibrant

Learn extra about who Fox is right here.

Who is Monster?

Monster The Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Monster – Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: Comfortable – Pharrell

Week 2: Can’t Assist Falling In Love With You – Elvis Presley

Week 3: Don’t Cha – Pussycat Dolls

Week 4: Human – Rag’n’Bone Man

Clues:

  • American accent
  • Feasted on loads of awards
  • Giant monster arms
  • Hero is Tony Hadley
  • Large, vivid and daring character
  • Teased he is Cee Lo Inexperienced
  • Sang Don’t Cha – A music produced by Cee Lo Inexperienced

Guesses:

  • Tom Jones
  • Cee Lo Inexperienced
  • LL Cool J
  • Jamie Foxx
  • Large Narstie
  • will.i.am

Learn extra about who Monster is right here.

Who is Octopus?

Octopus The Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Octopus – Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: A part of Your World – The Little Mermaid

Week 2: Splish Splash – Bobby Darin

Week 3: Diamonds Are Ceaselessly – Shirley Bassey

Week 4: I’ll By no means Love Once more – Girl Gaga & Bradley Cooper

Clues:

  • Does weight coaching
  • Has hyperlinks to catwalks
  • Desires to be a “position mannequin”
  • Possibly American
  • Signed a record-breaking deal
  • Australian – hyperlinks to Jason Donovan in Neighbours
  • Linked to The Apprentice
  • Linked to I’m A Superstar… Get Me Out Of Right here!
  • Emmerdale star?
  • Speaks a number of languages
  • Vegan

Guesses:

  • Laura Whitmore
  • Sheree Murphy
  • Kylie Minogue
  • Danni Minogue
  • Holly Valance
  • Ashley Roberts
  • Courtney Act

Learn extra about who Octopus is right here.

Who is Queen Bee?

Queen Bee The Masked Singer ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Queen Bee – Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: Alive – Sia

Week 2: Somebody You Cherished – Lewis Capaldi

Week 3: Woman On Hearth – Alicia Keys

Week 4: Heaven – by DJ Sammy

Clues:

  • Baby star/well-known when she was youthful
  • A wild card
  • A number of accents
  • Joker of the pack
  • Regulation maker
  • Activist

Guesses:

  • Leona Lewis
  • Jade Thirlwall
  • Jesy Nelson
  • Nicola Roberts
  • Charlotte Church

Learn extra about who Queen Bee is right here.

Who is Hedgehog?

Hedgehog ©ITV/Bandicoot TV

Hedgehog – Songs, Clues, Guesses

Songs:

Week 1: Black Magic – Little Combine

Week 2: Shine – Take That

Week 3: Don’t Look Again In Anger – Oasis

Week 4: I’d Do Something for Love (However I Gained’t Do That)  – Meat Loaf

Clues:

  • Likes being in an ensemble and can’t wait to have a ball
  • Had a job which implies he died each evening at 8.30pm
  • Extra energetic at evening
  • Extra introverted than you would possibly suppose
  • Connections to Phantom of the Opera and Hairspray

Guesses:

  • Tony Hadley
  • Michael Ball
  • Alfie Boe
  • Michael Crawford
  • Jack Whitehall

Learn extra about who Hedgehog is right here.

