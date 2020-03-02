Who is The Masked Singer US? How to watch, spoilers, theories and more

The Masked Singer has rocked the nation ever because it debuted final month.

With the UK sequence not too long ago coming to an finish – after Queen Bee’s Nicola Roberts was topped because the very first winner – followers is perhaps lacking their repair of the zany music present.

However concern not, the US model has kicked off sequence three, and it’s already obtained everybody speaking.

So, the place can viewers watch it? And is it as wild because the UK sequence?

Who are the contestants on The Masked Singer US?

Astronaut

Theories: Lance Bass, Carson Daly, Pharrell Williams

Clues: Gold costume may very well be vital

Banana

Theories: Jason Bateman, Johnny Bananas, Bret Michaels, David Dobrik, Barry Williams

Clues: Toxic pufferfish, blue collar, bus

Bear

Theories: Cardi B, Mandy Moore, Kylie Jenner, Melanie Martinez

Clues: Feminine

Frog

Theories: Seth MacFarlane, Jim Carrey, Bow Wow, Chris “Daddy Mac” Smith

Clues: Platinum file on the wall, treadmill, $106 which may very well be a reference to Bow Wow’s time on 106 & Park

Kangaroo

Theories: Kelly Rowland, Jordyn Woods, Kylie Minogue, Angela Simmons, Lindsay Lohan, Natalie Imbruglia

Clues: Australia, not too long ago misplaced a loved-one, in highlight for mistaken causes

Kitty

Theories: Elizabeth Berkley, Kate Bosworth, Jane Seymour, Mila Kunis, Elizabeth Gillies, Sabrina Carpenter, Kate Bosworth

Clues: Eyes on the costume are totally different colors, pirate-filled clue VT, doable showgirl

Evening Angel

Theories: Jeffree Star, Kathy Griffin, Cyndi Lauper

Clues: Intricate costume, large persona

Rhino

Theories: John Travolta, Nick Jonas, Kevin Hart

Clues: Pilot/loves to fly

Swan

Theories: Bjork, Jessica Simpson, Kelly Rowland, Natalie Portman

Clues: Likes to get together

Taco

Theories: Bob Saget, Tom Bergeron, LeBron James, Danny Trejo, George Lopez, Man Fieri

Clues: Trolly and VHS tapes within the clue VT

T-Rex

Theories: Neil Patrick Harris, Jeff Goldblum, Tom Hiddleston

Clues: Shakespearean-themed costume, theatre-based?

Turtle

Theories: Zac Efron, Donnie Wahlberg, Jesse McCartney, Aziz Ansari, Billie Joe Armstrong

Clues: Surrounded by newcomers at the beginning of profession, needs to make an enormous splash, folks needs him to act a sure approach, Alpha and Omega, bat, rocker-style costume

White Tiger

Theories: Rob Gronkowski, John Cena, Hulk Hogan, Brad Garrett, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Clues: Sought perfection, Boston/New England, dancing heals his physique after a beating, foam fingers, is aware of how to work a crowd, No. 87 on his jersey

Unmasked celebrities

Elephant

Mouse

Revealed as Dionne Warwick

Llama

Miss Monster

Robotic

When did The Masked Singer begin?

The American model of the present not too long ago begun airing on Fox with its third season.

Every week characters like Miss Monster, Kangaroo and White Tiger take to the stage for his or her performances.

The present premiered with an 11:30pm late begin after the 2020 Tremendous Bowl, and solely two episodes have been proven already, so there’s loads more to compensate for.

Lil Wayne was the primary contestant to be unveiled because the present’s Robotic, adopted by US comic Drew Carey, who was revealed to be The Llama, and singing sensation Chaka Khan who was behind the masks of Monster.

Talking of her time within the competitors, Chaka Khan instructed TV Information: “It was laborious, work I gotta be sincere. I’d not recommend anyone older than 10 do that.”

Who’s on the judging panel of The Masked Singer US?



Just like the UK model, the judging panel consists of some very gifted people, together with singer-songwriter Robin Thicke, tv persona Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, singer Nicole Scherzinger and actor comic Ken Jeong – who is additionally a decide on the UK sequence. US actor Nick Cannon additionally hosts the present.

Often, there are visitor panellists who be part of the judges because the fifth visitor.

To date, singer Jamie Foxx and Orange Is The New Black star Jason Biggs have visitor starred on the present.

How do I watch The Masked Singer US?

The American model of the present is out there to stream by way of Hulu and Fox.

Following its premiere, The Masked Singer now airs at its normal time of 8pm on Wednesday.

And for individuals who are unable to stream dwell, they’ll catch up on-line.

The Masked Singer US is on Fox, Wednesdays at 8pm