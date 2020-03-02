Who is The Masked Singer US? How to watch, spoilers, theories and more

The Masked Singer has rocked the nation ever because it debuted final month.
With the UK sequence not too long ago coming to an finish – after Queen Bee’s Nicola Roberts was topped because the very first winner – followers is perhaps lacking their repair of the zany music present.
However concern not, the US model has kicked off sequence three, and it’s already obtained everybody speaking.
So, the place can viewers watch it? And is it as wild because the UK sequence?
Who are the contestants on The Masked Singer US?
Astronaut
- Theories: Lance Bass, Carson Daly, Pharrell Williams
- Clues: Gold costume may very well be vital
Banana
- Theories: Jason Bateman, Johnny Bananas, Bret Michaels, David Dobrik, Barry Williams
- Clues: Toxic pufferfish, blue collar, bus
Bear
- Theories: Cardi B, Mandy Moore, Kylie Jenner, Melanie Martinez
- Clues: Feminine
Frog
- Theories: Seth MacFarlane, Jim Carrey, Bow Wow, Chris “Daddy Mac” Smith
- Clues: Platinum file on the wall, treadmill, $106 which may very well be a reference to Bow Wow’s time on 106 & Park
Kangaroo
- Theories: Kelly Rowland, Jordyn Woods, Kylie Minogue, Angela Simmons, Lindsay Lohan, Natalie Imbruglia
- Clues: Australia, not too long ago misplaced a loved-one, in highlight for mistaken causes
Kitty
- Theories: Elizabeth Berkley, Kate Bosworth, Jane Seymour, Mila Kunis, Elizabeth Gillies, Sabrina Carpenter, Kate Bosworth
- Clues: Eyes on the costume are totally different colors, pirate-filled clue VT, doable showgirl
Evening Angel
- Theories: Jeffree Star, Kathy Griffin, Cyndi Lauper
- Clues: Intricate costume, large persona
Rhino
- Theories: John Travolta, Nick Jonas, Kevin Hart
- Clues: Pilot/loves to fly
Swan
- Theories: Bjork, Jessica Simpson, Kelly Rowland, Natalie Portman
- Clues: Likes to get together
Taco
- Theories: Bob Saget, Tom Bergeron, LeBron James, Danny Trejo, George Lopez, Man Fieri
- Clues: Trolly and VHS tapes within the clue VT
T-Rex
- Theories: Neil Patrick Harris, Jeff Goldblum, Tom Hiddleston
- Clues: Shakespearean-themed costume, theatre-based?
Turtle
- Theories: Zac Efron, Donnie Wahlberg, Jesse McCartney, Aziz Ansari, Billie Joe Armstrong
- Clues: Surrounded by newcomers at the beginning of profession, needs to make an enormous splash, folks needs him to act a sure approach, Alpha and Omega, bat, rocker-style costume
White Tiger
- Theories: Rob Gronkowski, John Cena, Hulk Hogan, Brad Garrett, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
- Clues: Sought perfection, Boston/New England, dancing heals his physique after a beating, foam fingers, is aware of how to work a crowd, No. 87 on his jersey
Unmasked celebrities
Elephant
Mouse
- Revealed as Dionne Warwick
Llama
Miss Monster
Robotic
When did The Masked Singer begin?
The American model of the present not too long ago begun airing on Fox with its third season.
Every week characters like Miss Monster, Kangaroo and White Tiger take to the stage for his or her performances.
The present premiered with an 11:30pm late begin after the 2020 Tremendous Bowl, and solely two episodes have been proven already, so there’s loads more to compensate for.
Lil Wayne was the primary contestant to be unveiled because the present’s Robotic, adopted by US comic Drew Carey, who was revealed to be The Llama, and singing sensation Chaka Khan who was behind the masks of Monster.
Talking of her time within the competitors, Chaka Khan instructed TV Information: “It was laborious, work I gotta be sincere. I’d not recommend anyone older than 10 do that.”
Who’s on the judging panel of The Masked Singer US?
Just like the UK model, the judging panel consists of some very gifted people, together with singer-songwriter Robin Thicke, tv persona Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, singer Nicole Scherzinger and actor comic Ken Jeong – who is additionally a decide on the UK sequence. US actor Nick Cannon additionally hosts the present.
Often, there are visitor panellists who be part of the judges because the fifth visitor.
To date, singer Jamie Foxx and Orange Is The New Black star Jason Biggs have visitor starred on the present.
How do I watch The Masked Singer US?
The American model of the present is out there to stream by way of Hulu and Fox.
Following its premiere, The Masked Singer now airs at its normal time of 8pm on Wednesday.
And for individuals who are unable to stream dwell, they’ll catch up on-line.
The Masked Singer US is on Fox, Wednesdays at 8pm
Add Comment