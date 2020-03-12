Who is The Masked Singer US? How to watch, spoilers, theories and more

The Masked Singer has rocked the nation ever for the reason that UK model debuted this 12 months.

With the UK collection not too long ago coming to an finish – after Queen Bee’s Nicola Roberts was topped because the very first winner – followers is perhaps lacking their repair of the zany music present.

However worry not, the US model has kicked off collection three, and it’s already obtained everybody speaking.

So, the place can viewers watch it? And is it as wild because the UK collection?

Who are the contestants on The Masked Singer US?

Astronaut

Theories: Lance Bass, Carson Daly, Pharrell Williams

Clues: Gold costume could possibly be vital

Banana

Theories: Jason Bateman, Johnny Bananas, Bret Michaels, David Dobrik, Barry Williams

Clues: Toxic pufferfish, blue collar, bus

Bear

Theories: Cardi B, Mandy Moore, Kylie Jenner, Melanie Martinez

Clues: Feminine

Frog

Theories: Seth MacFarlane, Jim Carrey, Bow Wow, Chris “Daddy Mac” Smith

Clues: Platinum file on the wall, treadmill, $106 which could possibly be a reference to Bow Wow’s time on 106 & Park

Kangaroo

Theories: Kelly Rowland, Jordyn Woods, Kylie Minogue, Angela Simmons, Lindsay Lohan, Natalie Imbruglia

Clues: Australia, not too long ago misplaced a loved-one, in highlight for improper causes

Kitty

Theories: Elizabeth Berkley, Kate Bosworth, Jane Seymour, Mila Kunis, Elizabeth Gillies, Sabrina Carpenter, Kate Bosworth

Clues: Eyes on the costume are completely different colors, pirate-filled clue VT, potential showgirl

Evening Angel

Theories: Jeffree Star, Kathy Griffin, Cyndi Lauper

Clues: Intricate costume, huge character

Rhino

Theories: John Travolta, Nick Jonas, Kevin Hart

Clues: Pilot/loves to fly

Swan

Theories: Bjork, Jessica Simpson, Kelly Rowland, Natalie Portman

Clues: Likes to get together

Taco

Theories: Bob Saget, Tom Bergeron, LeBron James, Danny Trejo, George Lopez, Man Fieri

Clues: Trolly and VHS tapes within the clue VT

T-Rex

Theories: Neil Patrick Harris, Jeff Goldblum, Tom Hiddleston

Clues: Shakespearean-themed costume, theatre-based?

Turtle

Theories: Zac Efron, Donnie Wahlberg, Jesse McCartney, Aziz Ansari, Billie Joe Armstrong

Clues: Surrounded by newcomers firstly of profession, desires to make a giant splash, folks desires him to act a sure approach, Alpha and Omega, bat, rocker-style costume

White Tiger

Theories: Rob Gronkowski, John Cena, Hulk Hogan, Brad Garrett, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Clues: Sought perfection, Boston/New England, dancing heals his physique after a beating, foam fingers, is aware of how to work a crowd, No. 87 on his jersey

Unmasked celebrities

Bear

Taco

Elephant

Mouse

Revealed as Dionne Warwick

Llama

Miss Monster

Robotic

When did The Masked Singer begin?

The American model of the present begun airing on February 2 with its third season.

Every week characters like Miss Monster, Kangaroo and White Tiger take to the stage for his or her performances.

The present premiered with an 11:30pm late begin after the 2020 Tremendous Bowl, and thus far, there have been seven unmaskings.

Lil Wayne was the primary contestant to be unveiled because the present’s Robotic, adopted by US comic Drew Carey, who was revealed to be The Llama, and singing sensation Chaka Khan who was behind the masks of Monster.

“It was onerous, work I gotta be trustworthy. I’d not recommend anyone older than 10 do that,” Chaka Khana informed TV Information on her expertise.

American skateboarder Tony Hawk was then revealed because the present’s Elephant, adopted by Dionne Warwick – who was behind the costume of The Mouse – and tv character Tom Bergeron, higher generally known as Taco on the collection.

Most not too long ago, Sarah Palin was found to be the present’s Bear.

The former governor of Alaska properly and actually shocked followers when took off her bear masks after rapping the lyrics “I like huge butts and I can not lie” from Sir Combine-A-Lot’s Child Bought Again.

“This is perhaps essentially the most shocked I’ve ever been on this present,” admitted Nick who has hosted the Fox collection for 3 seasons.

Talking of her expertise on the present, Sarah admitted it was the “weirdest factor” she’s ever finished, but it surely was “all enjoyable.”

She added: “It’s unity, all good. One thing our nation wants proper now.”

She then carried out the tune once more, however this time with out her masks, and Nick joined in as her hype man/ again up dancer.

Who’s on the judging panel of The Masked Singer US?



Just like the UK model, the judging panel consists of some very gifted people, together with singer-songwriter Robin Thicke, tv character Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, singer Nicole Scherzinger and actor comic Ken Jeong – who is additionally a decide on the UK collection. US actor Nick Cannon additionally hosts the present.

Often, there are visitor panellists who be a part of the judges because the fifth visitor.

Up to now, singer Jamie Foxx and Orange Is The New Black star Jason Biggs have visitor starred on the present.

How do I watch The Masked Singer US?

The American model of the present is obtainable to stream through Hulu and Fox.

Following its premiere, The Masked Singer now airs at its regular time of 8pm on Wednesday.

And for many who are unable to stream dwell, they’ll catch up on-line.

The Masked Singer US is on Fox, Wednesdays at 8pm