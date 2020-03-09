Who Is The Masked Singer’s Banana? Here Are Our Best Guesses

To begin with what could also be the obvious giveaway to anybody aware of the topic: the go-karts. When a Masked Singer clue is particular sufficient to say somebody constructing a go-kart observe of their yard, it drastically reduces the numbers on who that contestant may very well be. It simply so occurs that Bret Michaels has posted movies of him driving round a go-kart observe with one in all his daughters, which makes it sort of exhausting to refute he is the particular person posing because the Banana. Oh, and the dates on that alarm clock clue all correspond to the discharge dates of his albums he is put out as a solo artist. No coincidences right here, folks.