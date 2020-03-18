Who Is The Masked Singer’s Dinosaur? Here Are Our Best Guesses

Lindsay Lohan

Though Lindsay Lohan is a kind of names that emerges for no less than one contestant per season, she does make sense contemplating the clues for The Dinosaur. Lohan was a toddler star, and her profession may need gone extinct a pair instances had it not been for some stints in actuality tv through the years. Lohan is the superstar candy spot for the extent of stardom The Masked Singer sometimes searches for, however does she have the voice to final that lengthy within the competitors? She did have that iconic scene in Imply Ladies, however reception to the artist’s different musical endeavors up to now has been combined at greatest.