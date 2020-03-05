Who Is The Masked Singer’s Frog? Here Are Our Best Guesses

Chris Smith

Extra continuously known as the “Daddy Mac” that’ll make you leap, Chris Smith is one half of the rap duo Kris Kross. Smith beneath the masks of The Frog could be becoming, as a result of frogs leap, which is the title of the duo’s most recognized tune. As the only real surviving member of the group (Chris Kelly handed away in 2013), Smith has discovered a brand new profession in beginning his personal enterprise, and would get nice publicity for it by showing as The Frog on The Masked Singer. Plus, it would be an effective way to remind the world he is nonetheless bought it musically, and is able to making the world transfer and grove.