Who Is The Masked Singer’s Frog? Here Are Our Best Guesses

The Masked Singer Season three is quickly making its method by way of rivals, and these newest episodes have been filled with stunning reveals and eliminations. With all of the craziness that has occurred thus far, can we even start to foretell the identities of the remaining rivals? Some could also be harder to guess, however I am feeling fairly optimistic in regards to the id of The Frog.
The Frog has the power of a seasoned stage performer, and has been sticking to primarily hip-hop primarily based performances. That is sometimes an indication indicative of somebody not essentially recognized for his or her singing skill, so then why does this Frog look so good on stage? Let’s check out the clues and see what they inform us about this thriller contestant.
The Clues
The Frog’s first clue bundle made heavy reference to the 1996 Olympic video games, which occurred in Atlanta, Georgia. The Frog made references to a “lightning bolt” and mentioned that he by no means bought an opportunity to alter his picture throughout his first run. A bag of leftovers was prominently displayed, which might be generally known as a doggie bag. The different main piece of images was $106 in payments, which can be quite a lot of significance to The Masked Singer contestant.
Issues switched up a bit within the second clue bundle, the place the Olympic clues have been changed by a typewriter and basketball. On the typewriter, the letters C, S, and I, have been highlighted, which Jenny McCarthy sniffed out as an apparent nod to CSI. The subsequent factor The Masked Singer followers noticed was a price ticket of $19 and an image of a stroll of fame star. Lastly, The Frog referred to himself as a “prince” quite a bit, although I am not so certain we must always really be pondering this contestant is royalty.
Actually, there are a number of nice clues in simply these two clue packages. The web wasted no time in making its guesses on who The Frog is. There are a couple of attention-grabbing choices price contemplating for The Masked Singer contestant, although I am solely actually critically contemplating one in all these three. Earlier than we get to that although, let’s run by way of a number of the in style guesses on the market.
Bow Wow
Ohio-born Shad Moss grew to become recognized to the world as Lil’ Bow Wow, however dropped the “Lil'” as he matured. The rapper has accomplished a good quantity of appearing in his life, together with the Quick and Livid franchise, Like Mike, and All About The Benjamins. Lately Bow Wow has lived a extra quiet life, and even introduced in 2017 he’d be retiring from rapping after his final album. That album has not dropped but, so may Bow Wow be utilizing The Masked Singer to market it? It would not be a foul concept.
Morris Day
Famed musician, actor, entrance man of The Time, and a key issue of the most effective quotes from Jay And Silent Bob Strike Again, Morris Day has the strikes, the voice, and the stage efficiency to actually deliver it on The Masked Singer. Plus he is bought that Prince connection, which might clarify all that speak about princes. Additionally, we won’t ignore that The Frog is a quick dresser, and a fast Google search of Morris Day will present there’s not often a day the place he is not as effectively. Day is not actually one to rap, which might be an effective way to disguise his presence on this competitors.
Chris Smith
Extra continuously known as the “Daddy Mac” that’ll make you leap, Chris Smith is one half of the rap duo Kris Kross. Smith beneath the masks of The Frog could be becoming, as a result of frogs leap, which is the title of the duo’s most recognized tune. As the only real surviving member of the group (Chris Kelly handed away in 2013), Smith has discovered a brand new profession in beginning his personal enterprise, and would get nice publicity for it by showing as The Frog on The Masked Singer. Plus, it would be an effective way to remind the world he is nonetheless bought it musically, and is able to making the world transfer and grove.
Who We Assume It Is
The “formalities of this and that” do not issue into my prediction, as I am nearly 100% sure The Masked Singer‘s Frog is Bow Wow. Bow Wow is an Ohio native however he at the moment resides in Atlanta, which once more, is the house of the 1996 Olympic Video games. So far as different sporting references are involved, the basketball is a probable reference to Bow Wow’s film he did as a toddler: Like Mike. For people who do not keep in mind, it was a film the place he performed a toddler who made it to the NBA because of an enchanted pair of basketball sneakers.
Then there’s the $106 within the first clue bundle, which threw the judges for a loop. The money quantity could also be a reference to the previous BET present 106 & Park, of which Bow Wow was the host for 2 years earlier than its cancellation. It is a connection I could make for the quantity that I wrestle to seek out anyplace else, and simply suits too completely
Bear in mind the typewriter Jenny McCarthy known as out? Sure, it was moderately apparent this was some type of name out to the present CSI, and it simply so occurs that Bow Wow was on one of many spinoffs. He performed Brody Nelson on CSI: Cyber alongside stars like James Van Der Beek and Patricia Arquette. Once more these are some issues you’ll be able to’t say about both of the opposite candidates on this record, which retains my guess squarely within the Bow Wow class.
Lastly, there’s the speak of being a prince, the doggie bag that had hush puppies, and the unimaginable stage efficiency for songs that de-emphasize singing skill. Bow Wow is a rapper, and as a toddler he was known as the “prince of hip-hop.” Some rappers can sing, so I am not going to say Bow Wow cannot, however I’ll say {that a} overwhelming majority of his music doesn’t showcase his singing skill. It is all about rap, so it could make sense he’d just do that whereas acting on The Masked Singer.
Have any guesses on The Frog’s id that are not on this record? Put them within the feedback and make sure to catch The Masked Singer on Fox Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET.
