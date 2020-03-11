Who Is The Masked Singer’s Kitty? Here Are Our Best Guesses

Go away a Remark
The Masked Singer Season three has simply concluded Group B, and we now know which singers will (and will not) be advancing to the ultimate 9. Amongst them is one “catty” competitor who appears to be like like she’ll be within the late rounds of the competitors (although nothing is assured): The Kitty. Kitty has impressed in her first three weeks on the Fox sequence, however who’s that below the masks?
The Kitty is gifted, and in truth, one of many extra mysterious opponents we have seen within the competitors to date. Guessing her identification won’t be straightforward, although I believe there are some clues that undoubtedly whittle issues down and permit viewers to really feel a bit extra sure about her identification. First, let’s go over the clues, and see if that may’t take away some in style ideas from the equation.
The Clues
The first clue video for The Kitty was decked out in outdated Hollywood imagery. Her want was to “wipe the slate clear as pure as snow,” and Kitty talked about individuals take into consideration the individual she was relatively than the individual she is now. It was a fairly obscure clue package deal by The Masked Singer‘s typical requirements, however hey, I can admire a bit of obscurity within the early rounds.
Extra particular clues rolled out within the second video package deal, during which The Kitty mentioned stitching was one in every of her favourite issues to do. There have been plenty of materials and attire round, and The Kitty famous that watching transformations is one thing she will relate to. Lastly, The Kitty revealed she could be a bit nerdy, and that she offered sci-fi tales she wrote for 1 / 4.
The third clue package deal for The Kitty spoke to her “BFF,” who she’s identified since she was a bit of kitten. She revealed The Kitty has at all times had a aptitude for drama, and as soon as obtained detention for saying she may see ghosts and scaring a classmate. There was a bit of extra speak about a “darkish aspect,” which the BFF mentioned Kitty will use to slay the competitors.
Thus far, The Kitty is among the tougher individuals to nail down on this competitors. Even followers on the web, who’re usually unified in a response, are in all places and may’t attain a consensus on this one. With that mentioned, listed below are among the in style guesses I am keeping track of, adopted by my final guess on who this individual could also be.
Sarah Hyland
If you happen to’re somebody who has saved up with Fashionable Household over time, you virtually actually know Sarah Hyland. The Haley Dunphy actress has additionally had a great deal of different tv and movie roles in her profession. With Fashionable Household coming to an finish, she seemingly had some down time in her usually busy schedule, so why would not she have some enjoyable with The Masked Singer within the meantime? Particularly along with her singing voice, which she’s showcased a couple of occasions on YouTube.
Jennifer Love Hewitt
Lengthy-time actress Jennifer Love Hewitt is infamous for her work in movie and tv, and is even on the Fox sequence 9-1-1. The Masked Singer has a transparent monitor report of tapping Fox workers for this system, so I can actually see how there are individuals leaping on the bandwagon. Hewitt additionally had a musical profession in her youthful years, so she’s obtained the pipes to justify her being The Kitty. Hewitt hasn’t been within the music trade since 2013, although, so it will be fairly the comeback to see her belting songs now.
Lucy Hale
Yet one more actress is in dialogue for The Masked Singer‘s Kitty, and it isn’t exhausting to see why individuals are eyeing Lucy Hale. She’s obtained the horror bit down by way of her roles in Fact Or Dare and the latest remake of Fantasy Island. She’s additionally a fairly rattling good singer, and had a studio album out in 2014 referred to as Highway Between. She’s obtained a profession similar to the 2 different actresses on this lineup, so it is easy to see how she wound up on this dialog.
Who We Suppose It Is
I can admire The Masked Singer fandom for not going all hive-mind and conserving different choices within the combine, however I believe everybody had it proper the primary time. The Kitty is Sarah Hyland, and there is little or no proof on the contrary that can change my thoughts.
Regarding the first clue package deal, Sarah Hyland comes from a household of actors. This can be why there was a lot imagery of outdated Hollywood, although Hyland’s mother and father are undoubtedly not sufficiently old to justify footage from that far again. The Kitty talked about points with individuals considering of her because the individual she was, versus the individual she is now. This actually seems like a reference to Hyland’s time on Fashionable Household, during which audiences noticed her develop up on display screen. Lastly, there’s the shattered rose, which I believe is a reference to Hyland’s present fiance and former contestant on The Bachelorette, Wells Adams.
Then there’s the second clue video, during which she talks concerning the “trendy gown for a member of the family’s ball.” Jenny McCarthy was fast to level out that was a possible connection to Fashionable Household, as she ought to, as a result of it seems like an apparent nod to the sequence.
I additionally assume you may make an argument within the third clue package deal that the BFF of The Kitty appears to be like similar to Ariel Winter by way of physique sort. The two grew up collectively, so it is smart she’d know lots about Sarah Hyland’s life. The two additionally made a tribute to The Shining on Instagram some time again, which I technically assume counts as Hyland directing a horror film. The proof is all right here for Hyland, so The Masked Singer viewers simply want to stay with their intestine on this one.
Do you assume The Masked Singer‘s Kitty is Sarah Hyland, or do you assume it is another person? Put all ideas within the feedback, and proceed to stay with CinemaBlend as The Masked Singer airs on Fox, Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET.
