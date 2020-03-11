Who Is The Masked Singer’s Kitty? Here Are Our Best Guesses

Regarding the first clue package deal, Sarah Hyland comes from a household of actors. This can be why there was a lot imagery of outdated Hollywood, although Hyland’s mother and father are undoubtedly not sufficiently old to justify footage from that far again. The Kitty talked about points with individuals considering of her because the individual she was, versus the individual she is now. This actually seems like a reference to Hyland’s time on Fashionable Household, during which audiences noticed her develop up on display screen. Lastly, there’s the shattered rose, which I believe is a reference to Hyland’s present fiance and former contestant on The Bachelorette, Wells Adams.