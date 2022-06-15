Who is the Mexican boxer who surpassed Canelo Álvarez in the pound for pound ranking

El Gallo Estrada surpassed Canelo Álvarez in the pound-for-pound ranking of The Ring magazine (Photo: CUARTOSCURO)

After having lived a dream 2021, in which he established himself in the elite of boxing and, even, in the face of the discipline worldwide, Saúl Álvarez suffered a resounding decline on the most prestigious lists. After losing against Dmitry Bivol missed the nomination of best pound for pound in the world but was also overcome by another mexican fighter who has not had a professional activity since March 2021.

According to its latest update, the magazine The Ring located the Canelo out of the top 5. The news was surprising given the performance he has shown in recent years, but the spotlight was monopolized by the Mexican super flyweight fighter Juan Francisco Gallo Estradawho was placed on the fifth rung.

In that sense, the man from Guadalajara was relegated from the honor roll, a group led by the Japanese Naoya Inouefollowed by Oleksandr Usyk, Terrence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr. and the Gallo Estrada.

Juan Francisco “Gallo” Estrada is ranked fifth among the best boxers in the world (Photo: [email protected] Francisco “El Gallo” Estrada Oficial)

Although Álvarez has the four most relevant belts at 168 pounds, he managed to Surpasses Estrada’s two unified titles at 115 poundsthe authorities in charge of the designation of the list could have taken into account and privileged the most recent performance of the decorated.

It should be remembered that Eddy Reynoso’s pupil directed his most recent fight on May 7, 2022 when he tried to take the light heavyweight belt from Dmitry Bivol. However, far from getting his second crown at 175 pounds, he was vastly outclassed by the boxer from Kyrgyzstan and fell by way of decision after the development of the 12 regulatory episodes.

Meanwhile, the last time the Gallo Estrada got into the ring was the March 13, 2021 against the Nicaraguan Romanian Chocolate González. On that occasion he exhibited his 115-pound belt endorsed by the World Boxing Council (CMB) and managed to win the World Boxing Association (WITH) in the possession of the Central American boxer.

El “Gallo” Estrada is the unified super flyweight champion (Photo: [email protected] Francisco “El Gallo” Estrada Oficial)

Originally from Puerto Peñasco, Sonora, he is a boxer who has stood out throughout his career for the lightweights. Although he is bigger than Saúl Álvarez, he started his career as a professional in the 2008, three years later than Guadalajara. Since then he has made 45 exhibits of which 42 have been superimposed. Throughout his journey he has delivered 28 knockouts and lost only against three opponents, although no defeat has been by way of chloroform.

The first opportunity he had to hang a world belt was in November 2012, against the Chocolate González. On that occasion he was able to take the fight to the judges’ cards, but they failed unanimously in favor of the Central American, decision that kept him from wearing the belt of the World Boxing Association (WITH) in light flyweight. It was not until 2013 when she was able to conquer her first flyweight championship against Brian Viloria.

As a 112-pound monarch, he did not know defeat and decided to venture into super flyweight with five successful defenses completed. His first opportunity in the new category was in 2018 against Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, but he ran with the same fate as against González. In that sense he had to wait for theto revenge in 2019 against the Thai to consolidate himself as champion, a decoration that he currently maintains.

