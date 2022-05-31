Who is the mysterious character in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor? 4 theories to go crazy

Star Wars fans now have a new great mystery on their hands. And this time it is not about the season finale of any of the series, or some clue left with bad intentions entangled in the plot of a movie. This is the story of the new video game from the Star Wars Universe, Jedi Survivor, developed by Respawn Entertainment with all the pretensions that an episode of this exciting galactic story deserves.

Dropped out of hyperspace by surprise during the reciente Star Wars Celebration, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has surprised fans with a short trailer full of mysteries. The Sequel to Fallen Order, which will arrive as early as 2023 for next-gen consoles and PC, brings back the young Jedi Cal Kestis five years after the events of the first title of the series.

That sequel began development even as Fallen Order was in production and puts the game’s action in a time of the galactic chronology of Star Wars the sea of ​​​​interesting: Coinciding with the events of the recently released Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+, and the Han Solo movie. Right at the time of maximum expansion of the evil Galactic Empire, some years before the start of the Rebellion that we saw in the Original Trilogy of movies. Given that in recent years we have seen a close relationship between different Star Wars products, including video games (such as the appearance of a BD unit in The Book of Boba Fett series taken directly from the designs of Fallen Order; or the presence of the sinister inquisitors in animated series, live action series and video games), it may not be unreasonable to expect the cameo of a character known to fans.

Cleared the doubt of who is the character that narrates the trailer and who has in his possession the saber of the protagonist, an imperial senator according to the official website belonging to the same species as the great inquisitor of the series Star Wars Rebels and Obi-Wan Kenobi , the first advance of Jedi: Survivor leaves us with a great unknown on the table. And for Star Wars fans, there are few things we like more than speculating about Star Wars and its mysteries, which is why today I present to you 4 theories about the identity of this enigmatic character.

The first advance of Jedi: Survivor leaves us with a great unknown on the tableSince this character’s introduction takes place inside a liquid-filled tube, Star Wars fans have an easy time making a connection between the medical units of the bacta tanks. In this medical facility we have seen Luke Skywalker or Boba Fett recover from serious injuries on previous occasions. But it could also be a cloning tube. This last element is something that has been heavily emphasized in different Star Wars storylines recently. For example, in the cinematographic ending of the Skywalker Saga with the return of Emperor Palpatine in The Rise of Skywalker, in The Mandalorian with a plot presumably related to the previous one, or in the recent animated series The Bad Batch, in which we see how the Empire secretly continues the cloning experiments begun during the years leading up to The Clone Wars. So… what if this character is a clone?

Clone of Cal

It is the easiest idea, and there are even fans who, in the short footage offered, have already been able to find a resemblance to Cameron Monaghan, the actor who brings Cal Kestis to life in the game. Well, it wouldn’t be the first time we’ve seen a similar narrative move, and it would be a very simple way to present the duality of the Force, with its light side and its dark side, putting on screen a duel between two opposite versions. But, neither is it something very original, nor does it allow a satisfactory explanation of the origin of the original genetic material…

Palpatine Clone

Come on, if JJ Abrams and Chris Terrio could pull off a wacky cloning plot to try and justify the return of Emperor Palpatine in Episode IX (and earlier, much more elegantly, in the Dark Empire comic book series), here the same can be done without further embarrassment. Because considering all the clues that Star Wars products are leaving fans about experimentation with clones of Force sentient beings, it’s not hard to believe that someone could have left a forgotten clone in a jar on some planet at hand. left at the end of the galaxy, right?

Joruus C’baoth

A nod to old school Star Wars fans. Let’s consider that the current Star Wars live-action series is headed for a big event in the purest style of Marvel Studios that shares some plot points with the Thrawn Trilogy, a series of novels published in 1991, and considering that Thrawn himself was canonized a few years ago and is about to acquire a key role in the future of Star Wars, it does not seem crazy that another of the important characters of that saga can return to the present narrative. But who is it? In this series of novels (and comics) a clone of a former Jedi Master, Joruus C’baoth, created by Palpatine but converted to the dark side of the Force. C’baoth became the Guardian of the Imperial base of Mount Tantiss on Wayland. This facility dedicated to cloning experimentation has recently been reintroduced into the Bad Batch series as part of the new Star Wars canon. Interesting, right? Given to recycling old ideas, they could recover one of the characters most loved by lovers of the old Expanded Universe.

none of the above

This character would be the true survivor of the game titleBeing realistic, and leaving aside the “fan service”, the most likely and the most game I can offer to the writers of Jedi: Survivor is create a new character from scratch that completely fits the needs of this new story. Seeing the tone of this first advance, it does not seem risky to say that perhaps we are not dealing with a clone of a Jedi, but before a full-fledged Jedi. Recall that at the moment the first game ends, Kestis and his group of companions begin a search through the galaxy for potential allies, perhaps Jedis and Padawans who, like Cal himself (or Kanan Jarrus in the Star Wars series) Rebels) survived Order 66 and the Purge with which the Empire manages to extinguish the fire of the Jedi Order of the Galaxy.

Perhaps this Jedi was wounded in the closing stages of the Clone Wars, stuffed into a bacta tank, and forgotten for years until Cal finds him. A) Yes, this character would be the true survivor of the game title and the narrative axis of it. Do you think it’s a risky bet? Well, the character is in a bacta tank, used in Star Wars to treat the seriously injured. And by the way, in those pictures we never see her right arm, it almost seems like she doesn’t have one. As if he had been amputated and… Oh, “plot twist”! The shadowy character Cal faces in the trailer appears to be one-armed as well, as he only wields the red lightsaber with his left armCoincidentally, the only one we see of the mysterious character in the tank… What if Cal thinks he’s found a Jedi Knight who can help him on his mission to keep the Jedi Order alive, but this unlikely ally decides to turn to the Dark Side of the Jedi Order? Strength? You already have plenty of drama there for a new adventure.