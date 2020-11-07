Who is the new Chief Information Commissioner of India, Yashvardhan Sinha? Three Information Commissioners also took oath

Yashvardhan Sinha becomes new Chief Information Commissioner: Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha was sworn in as Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) on Saturday. This information has been given in the statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan. According to the statement, President Ramnath Kovind administered the oath to Sinha at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Also Read – Pranab Mukherjee praised the Election Commission, said- Election done brilliantly

On 26 August this year, after the completion of Bimal Julka’s term, the post of Chief Information Commissioner was lying vacant for more than two months. Sinha assumed the post of Information Commissioner on 1 January 2019. He has served as the High Commissioner of India to Britain and Sri Lanka. As CIC, 62-year-old Sinha will have a tenure of about three years. Also Read – Sudhir Bhargava sworn in as the new Chief Information Commissioner of the country, PM Modi was also present

The CIC or Information Commissioner is appointed for five years or till the age of 65 years. Sinha has been selected by a three-member committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Apart from Modi, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary and Home Minister Amit Shah are members of this committee. Also Read – Sudhir Bhargava appointed as Chief Information Commissioner, Center also appointed four Information Commissioners

Apart from Sinha, the committee approved the appointment of journalist Uday Mahurkar, former Labor Secretary Hira Lal Samaria and former Deputy Comptroller and Auditor General Saroj Punhani as information commissioners. After his swearing in, Sinha administered the oath to these three people.

With the joining of Mahurkar, Samaria and Punhani, the number of Information Commissioners will increase to seven while their sanctioned capacity is 10. At present, Vanaja N Sarna, Neeraj Kumar Gupta, Suresh Chandra and Amita Pandove are the other information commissioners. The post of three Information Commissioners is still vacant in the Information Commission. Under the Right to Information Act, there should be a total of 10 Information Commissioners in this institution along with the Chief Information Commissioner.

Newly appointed Information Commissioner Mahurkar has worked in a senior position with a major media institute. He is a graduate in Indian History, Culture and Archaeology from Maharaja Sayajirao University in Gujarat. Samaria is a 1985 batch IAS officer of Telangana cadre. He retired as secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Employment in September. Punhani has been a 1984-batch Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IAAS) officer.

