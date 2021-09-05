Who is the player of the Mexican National Team with a higher value than the entire Costa Rican squad

The market value of “Tecatito” amounts to EUR 30 million (Photo: Armando Arorizo ​​/ EFE / File)



In their second match of the qualifying rounds heading to Qatar 2022, Mexico will face the Costa Rican team and the rivalry they have developed in recent years is not something that goes unnoticed. How do the national teams arrive ?: Mexico has just beaten Jamaica with a tight 2 to 1; Costa Rica tied 0-0 with Panama. Regarding the schools, the difference is notorious, so much so that a player from the Aztec team is more valuable than the entire Costa Rican squad, Jesús Manuel Corona.

According to data from Transfermarkt the letter of Jesus Tecatito Corona is valued at EUR 30 million, while eThe entire roster of the Costa Rican team is worth EUR 29 million; taking into account that the goalkeeper, Keylor Navas, is the most valuable player: his letter is valued at EUR 12 million.

On the other hand, the player who has the most value in the Mexican team is himself Tecatito. At 28, the Porto footballer has been one of the most prominent nationals in his club and Portuguese league, so much so that He fought to be the most important man in the Liga NOS, as he was in the 2019-2020 campaign. In this edition, the award went to Sebastián Coates from Sporting Lisboa.

Jesús Manuel is considered one of the best players in Porto and the entire Liga NOS (Photo: Twitter / @ odragao1893)

Although the market value of certain soccer players is insignificant, this notable difference may indicate that the price of Costa Rican players is going down, and if the same logic is followed that “the best are the most expensive”, this could mean a decline in the soccer level in Costa Rica.

Costa Rica has come from more to less. Little remains of their brilliant role in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where they reached the quarterfinals. Those stars like Bryan Ruiz are giving their last glow and it seems that in this CONCACAF tie the pass will not be loose, less before the rise of teams such as the Canadian or the Panamanian.

The Mexican national team has a net worth of EUR 149.81 million and although this data may be irrelevant when facing each other on a playing field, it marks a line between those who are expected more and those who must be demanded more; even knowing that the qualifying rounds “do not go by walking.”

Mexico’s game against Costa Rica will be on September 5 in Costa Rica (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionmx)

Jesus Manuel Corona could not be present in the duel against Jamaica at the Azteca StadiumHowever, it is expected that it can have activity in the second of the three games of this round, when the tricolor visits Costa Rica.

Much has been said about the future of the Mexican in the past weeks; first of a transfer to Seville, later, once the negotiations had fallen, they positioned him in Milan in Italy. Nevertheless, neither of the two scenarios materialized and he remained as a Porto player.

The one born in Hermosillo, Sonora could not change of scene, and now to stay with the Dragons he has demanded to be the highest paid of the entire campus; EUR 6 million is the amount that Corona has requested from the board to renew its link with the club, according to the portuguese newspaper The ball. At the moment this agreement has not reached, but if so, it could reaffirm its role as a figure in Portugal.

KEEP READING:

Mexico vs Costa Rica: when and at what time will the Concacaf game be held

What were the exorbitant conditions of the Tecatito Corona to renew with the Porto

“He has nothing to do in Qatar”: David Faitelson exploded against the operation of the Mexican National Team

Mexican analysts criticized Edson Álvarez for his controversial comment after Mexico vs Jamaica