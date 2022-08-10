Who is the policeman who killed the Jiu Jitsu world champion with a shot in São Paulo

Military Police Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo (Facebook)

the military police Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozowho was arrested on Sunday following the murder of Jiu Jitsu champion Leandro Lo, had a history of assault.

In August 2021, He had been sentenced in the second instance by the Court of Military Justice for assaulting a Military Police officer and insulting a fellow officer in uniform. His sentence was six months in prison for contempt and another three for assault, which he served under an open regime.reported Look.

A few years earlier, in 2017, the officer was involved in an incident at The Week nightclub. Following the aforementioned media, the lawsuit said that Velozo was accompanied by his cousin, who was beaten by a group of people. While trying to defend him, he too was allegedly attacked before the police arrived at the scene.

According to the complaint, the police tried to talk to the lieutenant, who was “nervous and excited, making it difficult for the military”. A soldier moved away from the lieutenant and stretched out his arm, intending to keep him at bay. It was at that moment that Velozo punched the soldier in the arm and tried to hit another in the face.

Leander Lo

In this process, it was indicated that the lieutenant disrespected a military colleague who was attending the event. To a police officer of the same rank, Velozo would have yelled: “You are my recruit; coward, son of a bitch…”.

The lieutenant Oliveira Velozoa 30-year-old officer of the Militarized Police of the city of São Paulo, appeared before his superiors at the Corporation’s Corregiduría and immediately was arrested as a suspect in the crime to the athlete that occurred in the early hours of this Sunday.

The arrest was carried out in compliance with an order issued by the Court of Justice of São Paulo and requested that he be provisionally arrested for 30 days while being investigated as the prime suspect in the world champion’s murder.

According to the Civil Police, Oliveira Velozo was taken to a police station to testify as a suspect and will later be transferred to a special facility for law enforcement agents.

The transfer of the Jiu Jitsu fighter Leandro Lo

The murder occurred in the early hours of this Sunday at the exclusive Sirio Club, in the southern area of ​​São Paulo, the largest city in Brazil, where the athlete had come with friends to enjoy a performance by a popular music group at a party.

According to witnesses, the fighter argued for reasons not yet clarified with an apparently intoxicated man who was immobilized with a typical martial arts armlock in an attempt to calm him down. Once he was free the assailant pulled out a gun and shot the world champion in the head.

The athlete was transferred to a hospital, where brain death was diagnosed. “The idol of a sport, Leandro Lo leaves us materially. We offer homage and reverence to those who helped and inspire so many people to wear the kimono around the world,” the Brazilian Confederation of Sports Jiu-Jitsu (CBJJE) said in a statement.

Although he fled the scene of the crime, the alleged aggressorwho was dressed in civilian clothes and enjoying his day off, was identified by witnesses And with the help of security cameras.

Leandro Pereira do Nascimento Lo, 33, was Eight-time World Jiu Jitsu Champion in five different categories and won five World Cup titles of the modality, as well as eight Pan-American titles of this sport.

Leandro Lo, who won his first world title in 2012 in the lightweight category, was still active and in May of this year he won a new world title.

The fighter, who reached his first world title in 2012 in the lightweight category, he was still active and in May of this year he won a new world title, but in the medium-heavyweight category.

The Brazilian planned to play in the next few days a championship in the United States.

Fátima Lo, mother of the victim, provided a chilling hypothesis about the murder, in statements to The globe. “That person knew him, because he also practices Jiu Jitsu. He went there to kill him, no question, but we don’t know why.”the woman recounted.

Were there pending accounts between the two? The narration of a member of Lo’s inner circle supports the theory that there was something more: “After the provocation of the bottle, Leandro immobilized the policeman to calm him down. And this one, when he was leaving, turned around and shot him at close range.”.

KEEP READING:

Commotion in Brazil: a police officer accused of killing a Jiu Jitsu world champion with a shot to the head was arrested

Murder of the Jiu Jitsu world champion: the chilling hypothesis of Leandro Lo’s mother