Who is The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades?

When daytime collection The Repair Store debuted on BBC Two in 2017, few might have predicted how widespread the heirloom-fixing present – and its host Jay Blades – would develop into.

The upholsterer-turned-TV-presenter not solely presents the much-loved restore present, which moved to a primary time slot on BBC One in 2019, however is now additionally the face of spin-off present The Repair Store: Fixing Britain, which takes a deeper look into sure repairs to look at how objects form the best way we reside now.

With The Repair Store: Fixing Britain airing each afternoon, you’re certain to see Jay Blades a good quantity all through the week – however who precisely is he?

Right here’s all the pieces you could know in regards to the furnishings restorer and Repair Store host.

Who is Jay Blades?

Wolverhampton-based Jay Blades is furnishings restorer and TV presenter, finest identified for internet hosting The Repair Store on BBC One.

Initially from Hackney, Blades left faculty at 15 with no {qualifications} however ultimately enrolled in Bucks College to review criminology and philosophy earlier than discovering furnishings restoration was his true vocation.

The “primarily self-taught craftsman” now runs Jay&Co, a enterprise which sources classic furnishings and hoe equipment as a way to flip them into modern design items.

He co-founded Excessive Wycombe-based charity Out of the Darkish, which taught younger individuals the right way to re-work outdated items of furnishings, in addition to Road Goals, a youth charity which developed quite a few neighborhood initiatives within the Buckinghamshire space.

Blades was beforehand married to Jade Blades, whom he met at college, nevertheless 5 years in the past, the couple divorced. The pair share a daughter named Zoya collectively.

The furnishings aficionado now lives in Wolverhampton along with his accomplice Christine.

The place have I seen Jay Blades earlier than?

Along with The Repair Store, Jay Blades is identified for presenting BBC One’s Cash for Nothing – a present which takes discarded objects from council refuse assortment websites and turns them into fascinating objects with the assistance of a designer.

The furnishings restorer additionally competed on the 2018 collection of Superstar MasterChef in addition to Richard Osman’s Home of Video games. He has additionally appeared on Would I Lie To You.

Blades will even entrance a brand new DIY collection, filmed throughout lockdown, aiming to point out viewers the right way to be “a bit extra useful at residence”. Whereas there’s no confirmed premiere date but, the present will air each weekdays as a part of BBC One’s daytime lineup and can see Blades share easy tips about the right way to straighten a wonky shelf or good your portray approach.

The Repair Store: Fixing Britain airs weekdays at 4.30pm. In case you’re searching for extra to observe, take a look at our TV information.