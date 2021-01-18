Who is the strategist who led the MotoGP champion team and wants to win in Formula 1 with Fernando Alonso

(@suzukimotogp)

There is much expectation with the return of Fernando Alonso to Formula 1. The Spanish signed a contract with Renault Sport F1, but the team was renamed Alpine F1 Team since this year. It is a brand of the Rombo business group. Today it was confirmed that Davide Brivio will join the team. He comes from being the boss of Suzuki in MotoGP, who was champion with the Spanish. Although the statement does not indicate what position the Italian will have, on Thursday the departure of Cyril Abiteboul as team manager.

The brief press release of the Gala structure indicates “its specific role and responsibilities will be announced in the coming weeks. He will report to Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi. After more than 20 years in the MotoGP World Championship, Davide joins the Alpine F1 Team with great experience and many successes, the most recent being the Moto GP world champion titles for the rider Joan Mir and his team in 2020 ”.

According to media such as Marca and Motorsport, they report that the position that Brivio will have will be that of racing director. It is a key position since it is the one that defines competency strategies. When to enter the pits for tire changes and tire management with your choice to qualify and race. Also your have to give team orders.

Who is Brivio? He is 57 years old and graduated as a computer programmer and worked in a software company. But his true passion was motorcycles and he became a motocross vice at the age of 18. Since he started running late, he looked for an activity to work in motor sport. He began covering the races for an Italian magazine and later joined an advertising search agency for runners and teams.

He also worked as a press representative as the World Superbike World Superbike rider Fabrizio Pirovano. Later he went to the Belgarda (Yamaha) team in 1992 and 1993. In 1994 he was Yamaha Italia team leader in the same category where he was until 2002. Then came the great challenge that was jumping into MotoGP and as he is a great friend of Valentino Rossi, was decisive in his arrival at Yamaha in 2004. The Doctor was champion with the brand of tuning forks that regained glory in the premier category after twelve years.

At that point Rossi already had his company, VR46 where Brivio was a personal assistant. But the proposal to be team leader at Suzuki was stronger, who returned to MotoGP 2015. Since his re-entry and with Davide at the helm, the Japanese house did not stop growing and last year he reached the crown with Mir.

Now the challenge is much greater. Get Alonso back to victory in the Maximum. Promote the growth of a young driver like Esteban Ocon. And get Alpine to be the best behind Mercedes and Red Bull. In 2020 the team finished fifth ahead of Ferrari.

