Who is the teacher Venus, former coach of Valedores de Iztacalco who wants to lead Chivas

Emigdio Venustiano Olvera, who rose to fame for being the coach of the team known as “Los Valedores de Iztacalco” sent a message to Christian Martinoli after the dismissal of Marcelo Michel Leaño in Chivas (Video: Twitter/@martinolimx)

After directing 22 games at the head of Chivas, Marcelo Michel Leano was dismissed of the technical direction of the Rebaño. Although the name of Matías Almeyda is one of the most mentioned by the fans and some experts, Christian Martinoli he scoffed at the situation and proposed a character who remained out of the limelight for more than a decade. On her Twitter profile, she applied to Emigdio Venustiano Olverathe Profe Venus.

“There you have it”were the words with which the chronicler of Aztec Sports accompanied the video of who became coach of the Iztacalco FCteam better known as The Guardians of Iztacalco who played in the professional Third Division of Mexican soccer.

Hi Martinoli. Good afternoon. I just found out that Chivas fired Professor Leaño and I offer to direct Chivas to put him in the forefront of Mexican soccer. To a great team that cannot be in these places. Greetings, Martinoli, greetings to Luis García, to TV Azteca, to Zague, to Campos, a hug for all, ”said Professor Venus from the canteen of his home.

Professor Venus directed the Valedores del Iztacalco when the Los Protagonistas team gave them follow-up in 2007 (Photo: Twitter/@Chescan4)

Emigdio Venustiano Olvera rose to fame in 2007 when Barak Fever, a member of the Aztec Sports led then by André Marín, proposed to follow up on the worst team of the 293 affiliates to the Mexican Third Division in the program The protagonists. Since day 3 of the 2007 Apertura tournament, Iztacalco FC stole the open television screens to publicize their progress within Group 6 of the tournament.

The Profe Venus he performed as coach of Iztacalco F.C. that, at the request of Aztec Sports, He changed his name before the cameras to Valedores de Iztacalco. Under his direction, day after day, he tried to order the functioning of the staff made up of the Paquita, Yoshi, Cuchillo, Pérez, Rulo, Salcido, El Morris, Edson, Aldo, Jimmy, RBD y Memocharacters that They enjoyed fame with the course of the meetings.

Olvera is originally from Mexico City, but he had the opportunity to stand out as a professional player more than 800 kilometers away from his hometown. The Laguna Soccer Clubin Torreón, received it when he was only 19 years oldin 1974, after having played for the Mastines de Naucalpan, a team that then served as a subsidiary of the First Division Pumas.

Professor Venus could only win one match with the Valedores de Iztacalco in the 2007 Apertura (Photo: Twitter/@thelinebreaker_)

according to own Profe Venus, his favorite position was that of winger or midfielder on the right thanks to the fact that he enjoyed qualities such as speed, skill and dribbling when it came to controlling the ball. His presence in the Ola Verde team paid off in fulfilling his dream of debuting in professional soccer, since he did it in the 1975 Cup tournament against Zacatepecunder the direction of Carlos The Charro Lara.

His time in the First Division failed to last. For the 1975-76 season, with the arrival of Jose Antonio Roca, Emigdio Venustiano Olvera was left out of the squad. Despite his disappointment, he never left football and worked as a coach in minor categories. When Iztacalco FC managed to play in the Third Division, the Profe Venus took the reins of the team, although he could only win one game of the 2007 Apertura.

According to an interview that Emigdio Venustiano Olvera gave to the Valedores de Iztacalco channel on YouTube, until 2019 he served as coach of the Tigres Xochimilco team and intended to return to the Third Division with said institution. Three years later, he returned to the public eye taking advantage of the situation of Chivas del Club Deportivo Guadalajara.

