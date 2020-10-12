Who is the wife of cricketer Rashid Khan? Google said Anushka Sharma’s name – know what is the reason!

Rashid Khan is famous for his bowling. Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan, playing from the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the IPL, has taken 10 wickets in 7 matches this season so far. On the other hand, due to a mistake by the search engine Google, he has also come into the discussion. Actually, this may sound strange but in reality it is true that when you search for the wife of Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan in Google, everyone will be shocked to see the result which comes in front. Also Read – IPL 2020: After hitting the bat, this Indian batsman started entertaining everyone with his dance on the ground.

The result that Google is giving on searching Rashid Khan’s wife is actress Anushka Sharma. That is, when I now search the name of Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan’s wife on Google, then the name of actress Anushka Sharma will come there. For your reference we are also sharing screenshots here. Please tell that Anushka Sharma is the wife of Team India captain Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli is also the captain of IPL team RCB. Now the question arises that why is Google telling Anushka Sharma as Rashid Khan’s wife? Let’s know the story behind this… Also Read – IPL 2020: Captain Shreyas Iyer gave important information about Rishabh Pant’s injury, said – I spoke to the doctor and he …

Born in 1998, Rashid Khan is the vice-captain of the Afghanistan cricket team. He was one of 11 cricketers to play in Afghanistan’s first Test match against India in June 2018. A year later, Rashid led the team in the only Test against Bangladesh. Apart from this, he became the youngest cricketer to captain a Test match at the age of 20. Also Read – IPL 2020: After the victory over Delhi Capitals, ‘Hitman’ Rohit Sharma said – Today was our day

The first name that appears when typing ‘Rashid Khan wife’ in Google search is Anushka Sharma. Rasheed also has a brief bio after his name on the page. In it, his marital status, wife’s name, date of marriage is also written, which is stated on 11 December 2017. It is known that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were also married on 11 December 2017.

Let me tell you that when his fans asked the names of their favorite Bollywood actresses during their Instagram chat in 2018, in response, they took the names of Anushka Sharma and Preity Zinta. After this Rashid Khan’s name came in newspaper headlines that his favorite actress is Anushka Sharma. After this, however, he also became angry with this. This is the only connection between Rashid and Anushka. According to reports, Google has been showing Anushka Sharma as Rashid Khan’s wife ever since Anushka Sharma is in the news for being Rashid Khan’s favorite actress.

Is Rashid Khan married?

Rashid Khan is not married and when asked about it, he said during an interview in July that he would ‘get engaged and get married after Afghanistan wins the Cricket World Cup’. He has taken 10 wickets in total in 7 matches. His economy this year has also been a mere 5.03. The Afghanistan bowler has taken 65 wickets in 53 matches in the IPL.