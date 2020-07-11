Who is through to the Celebrity MasterChef 2020 semi-finals?

It’s properly and actually heating up in the Celebrity MasterChef kitchen with this yr’s line-up at the moment cooking to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace.

Already we’ve seen 10 celebs tackle the problem, together with Drag Race star Baga Chipz, Rak-Su’s Myles Stephenson, The Apprentice’s Thomas Skinner and Hockey star Sam Quek.

Over the weeks, the celebs shall be participating in numerous cooking job of their heats, that are made up of 5 celebrities.

At the finish of every week, the teams will then be reduce down to simply two celebs who shall be entered into the semi-finals – the place a complete of eight contestants will battle it out to get to the grand closing.

The last word star will comply with in the footsteps of earlier winners, which incorporates Greg Rutherford MBE, John Partridge and Angellica Bell.

So, who has been despatched dwelling and who is already through to the semi-finals?

Right here’s every thing you want to know.

Warmth one

Thomas Skinner



BBC



The Apprentice star beat Demise in Paradise actress Shyko Amos, former X-Issue star Myles Stephenson, and retired footballer John Barnes, as he turned the second celeb through to the semi-finals.

Regardless of not understanding how to make cake or custard, he managed to win the judges over in the closing spherical as Myles and John have been despatched packing.

Talking of his exit, Myles mentioned: “I’m gutted that it’s come to an finish so quickly. All the greatest to Judi and T as a result of they deserved it.”

Judi Love



BBC



The comic was the first to make it through to the semi-finals after impressing Gregg and John together with her scrumptious dishes and large persona.

Throughout the challenges, the contestants have been despatched to Acton Works to prepare dinner for 120 Transport for London (TFL) workers and Judi actually carried out, supplying the employees with a hen curry, a vegetarian lasagne and a crumble, which went down a deal with!

Judi is greatest recognized for being a panelist on lunchtime speak present, Free Ladies, the place she often seems alongside Christine Bleakley, Andrea McLean, Ruth Langsford and Denise Welch.

You may learn extra about her right here.

Eradicated: Shyko Amos, Myles Stephenson and John Barnes

Celebrity MasterChef is on BBC One three nights every week. To see what else is on, take a look at our TV Information.