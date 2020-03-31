Who is through to the MasterChef knockouts? – All the chefs still in the competition

MasterChef just lately kicked off for a 16th collection, as Gregg Wallace and John Torode returned to put 60 beginner chefs through their paces.

The most recent collection options a few new challenges, pushing the cooks to their final restrict, with chefs being launched through heats the place they are going to be cooking in groups of six.

After the 5 warmth weeks, it’s knockout week, the place the strongest 16 cooks from the competition return.

Cut up into two teams of eight, over two episodes, the cooks are tasked with making a dish that they might placed on their very own restaurant menu or characteristic in their very own cookbook, to hold their place.

So, who has managed to impress the judges?

Right here’s an inventory of all the contestants who’ve made it to the knockouts up to now…

Charlotte

Shaheen

Euan

David

Sandy

Jane

Max

Hannah

Christian

Marla

Jasmeet

James

Thomas

MasterChef airs Mondays and Wednesdays at 9pm with a Friday half hour show at 8pm on BBC.