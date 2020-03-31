General News

Who is through to the MasterChef knockouts? – All the chefs still in the competition

March 31, 2020
2 Min Read

MasterChef just lately kicked off for a 16th collection, as Gregg Wallace and John Torode returned to put 60 beginner chefs through their paces.

The most recent collection options a few new challenges, pushing the cooks to their final restrict, with chefs being launched through heats the place they are going to be cooking in groups of six.

After the 5 warmth weeks, it’s knockout week, the place the strongest 16 cooks from the competition return.

Cut up into two teams of eight, over two episodes, the cooks are tasked with making a dish that they might placed on their very own restaurant menu or characteristic in their very own cookbook, to hold their place.

So, who has managed to impress the judges?

Right here’s an inventory of all the contestants who’ve made it to the knockouts up to now…

Charlotte

MasterChef

Charlotte (BBC)

Shaheen

Shaheen (BBC)

Euan

Euan (BBC)

David

MasterChef

David (BBC)

Sandy

MasterChef

Sandy (BBC)

Jane

MasterChef

Jane (BBC)

Max 

MasterChef

Max (BBC)

Hannah

MasterChef

Christian

MasterChef

Christian (BBC)

Marla

MasterChef

Jasmeet

MasterChef

Jasmeet (BBC)

James

MasterChef

James (BBC)

Thomas

MasterChef

Thomas (BBC)

MasterChef airs Mondays and Wednesdays at 9pm with a Friday half hour present at 8pm on BBC. In case you’re on the lookout for extra to watch take a look at our TV information.

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment