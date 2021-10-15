Who is TJP, the foreign fighter who will return to CMLL in October

TJP during a match against Davey Richards in MLW. (Photo: @ MegaTJP / Twitter)

The international alliances of World Wrestling Council (CMLL) will bear fruit again, despite the context of the pandemic due to COVID-19. Through its official media, the company confirmed that the international TJP will be presented at the Arena Mexico on October 2021, after 18 years not to compete among their ranks.

The Filipino gladiator preserves a contractual link with New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). Although, his appearances are predominant in the American format of the company of puroresu based in Shinagawa, Such. Likewise, he makes sporadic presentations in IMPACT Wrestling and Major League Wrestling (MLW).

The agreement that The Serious and Stable keeps with The King of Sports will cause the first Cruise Champion from 205 Live on the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and twice monarch of the Division X on the Total Nonstop Action (TNA) fight again in the ring of the Mexico-Cathedral in the near future to be specified.

TJP was the winner of the WWE Cruiserweight Classic in 2016. He defeated Mexican Gran Metalik in the final. (Photo: @ MegaTJP / Twitter)

“The action of this wrestler imported from New Japan (Pro Wrestling) is scheduled for the month of October. (…) Those of us who already have time in this sport-show know him, we know how his beginnings were, what his blank was precisely here at the World Wrestling Council. But now he is returning a great star, ”said Julio César Rivera at the press conference where the CMLL announced the functions with which it will celebrate the Day of the Dead.

And it is that before shining in the maximum circuits of North America, the native gladiator Los Angeles California faced a brief stage in the Mexican pankration. He made it to the oldest wrestling promotion in the world in 2003, in order to connect with the Cuban Rocky Romero and the americans Bobby Quance.

TJP belonged to the team of Los Havana Brothers, in which he embodied the third denomination of the characters and distinguished himself as Pinoy Boy. He played a thirds match in the 70th Anniversary of the World Council, carried out on September 19, but together with Romero and Reyes was at the mercy of Ricky marvin, Virus and Flying Jr. in a bout of two to three falls.

Will Ospreay junto a JTP. (Foto: @njpwglobal/Twitter)

On the other hand, TJP appeared in The Crash during the non-televised function of the March 20, 2015: he did it masked under the role of Bead, an alter ego that he developed on his way through IMPACT Wrestling. On that night, he was partnering with the Son of the Aguayo Dog at Municipal Auditorium Fausto Gutiérrez Moreno from Tijuana Baja California.

His rivals in turn were Rey Mysterio Jr. and Xtreme Tiger, two gladiators recognized for having emerged from the border area between the United States and Mexico. That moment was tragic for the future of Mexican wrestling, as the continuation of the legacy of the Dog of Nochistlán passed away in the ring.

In an interview with the media Lucha Libre Online, TJP mourned the death of the leader of The Dogs of Evil. He also considered that Pedro Aguayo Ramirez was on the right path, in order to become one of the most representative faces of the Aztec country in the field of professional wrestling.

“It was wonderful to be with Rey (Mysterio Jr.), it represented my first opportunity to share the ring with him (after his departure from WWE) and to see the Son of the Aguayo Dog after so many years. (…) Dog was young and was going to become a big star. He was a good person and there weren’t many who cared for us so much when we were out there (in the ring) ”, he said.

