Who is Tracy Daszkiewicz? Meet Anne-Marie Duff’s character in The Salisbury Poisonings

One of many foremost characters in BBC One’s new factual drama The Salisbury Poisonings is Tracy Daszkiewicz – and also you most likely haven’t heard of her. However in case the drama leaves you curious to seek out out extra, right here’s what you might want to know…

Who is Tracy Daszkiewicz?

The Director of Public Well being at Wiltshire Council. When the Skripals have been attacked with a nerve agent in the small Wiltshire metropolis of Salisbury, Tracy was proper on the centre of efforts to include the disaster and forestall any additional casualties.

Tracy is performed in The Salisbury Poisonings by Anne-Marie Duff, whose earlier credit embrace Intercourse Training, His Darkish Supplies, and Shameless.

Anne-Marie says: “Even once you google this topic, she’s hardly there and it appears such an irony as a result of she was very a lot there and really a lot in the center of all of it, orchestrating and negotiating and circumnavigating issues… She is the sort of one who doesn’t let go of the reality and can hunt it down. She is not in forms or individuals pleasing. She’s simply completely in caring for individuals in a really true manner, that’s her innate persona.”

Why is Tracy the primary character in The Salisbury Poisonings?

Assembly Tracy Daszkiewicz, as screenwriter Declan Garden put it, was “the very first thing that actually made us sit up and go, okay there most likely is a drama in this.”

You received’t discover a lot about Tracy on-line, however when Declan and his co-writer Adam Patterson began researching the 2018 Salisbury nerve agent poisonings they started to understand that the story can be best-told from the attitude of a public servant desperately making an attempt to avoid wasting her metropolis from an unprecedented, invisible assault.

Government producer Lawrence Bowen stated: “Once we met her and spoke to her, we felt that we’d type of discovered a core standpoint that type of made sense of all these a number of factors of view that we’d found in the analysis.”

Up till this level, “her job as Director of Public Well being for Wiltshire Council primarily would have been outbreaks of flu, nits in hair, unhygienic college kitchens – actually simply the day-to-day well being stuff of maintaining a metropolis and a county heading in the right direction.” However in March 2018, simply after she’d completed a tough stint at work coping with “the Beast from the East” (do not forget that?), she was out of the blue informed to report back to the police station and knowledgeable in regards to the Skripals.

“And so inside a few hours went from being an abnormal public servant doing an easy however tough job, to discovering herself proper on the coronary heart of the counterterrorism and police and well being operation to try to cope with a nerve agent assault on a metropolis,” Bowen stated. “So her story as an expert however as a mom, and likewise as a person – how emotionally you cope with out of the blue realising you might be partly accountable for the lives of 60,000 individuals – is a fairly monumental one.

“So once you take a look at all these totally different angles, you start to know how the non-public emotional subjective story of Salisbury is barely totally different to the political one.”

Anne-Marie Duff added: “I do know that the writers have been actually eager to inform the story of someone who was so, such a compass level in this story, in what really occurred, and in the fixing of all of it, however didn’t actually get the popularity she deserved. And there might be a number of causes for that. The apparent one being gender, but in addition simply maybe as a result of she comes from this different world. She’s not a bureaucrat, she’s not a part of that membership, and so I simply thought it was type of extraordinary actually. And that we wanted to listen to about her.”

Was the true Tracy concerned in the BBC drama?

Sure! Tracy was interviewed extensively for The Salisbury Poisonings, and was readily available to reply questions.

Adam Patterson stated: “She wasn’t self-aggrandising, she’s so humble. And we needed to sort of power all of these things out of her. About how sleeping in her workplace, and doing the issues – it’s only a complete aspect of the response that we had no clue about. And it was the human value for her, that we realized about over time as we acquired to know her, even the influence on her circle of relatives.”

Tracy additionally met with Anne-Marie Duff earlier than the shoot started – after which went on set throughout filming.

“I used to be blown away by her,” stated Anne-Marie. “By her story, and by her as a lady once I acquired to fulfill her, and her degree of dedication. I at all times discover dedication utterly fascinating and really engaging in individuals… and he or she was fantastically trusting, really. I feel that’s sort of her nature. She was actually trusting and he or she knew me and he or she’d seen my work earlier than, which helped I feel a wee bit.

“We sat down and had such an in-depth – we actually talked about a number of stuff, and I assured her that I wasn’t in something apart from telling her story. Which you sort of must do. As a result of individuals’s lives aren’t simply anecdotes, you must be sure to serve them nicely – so it’s vital.”

Anne-Marie additionally discovered herself unexpectedly nervous on the day Tracy got here to see her on set.

“As a result of we’d had a while collectively earlier than, I believed it might be tremendous!” she stated. “However then when she turned up I used to be utterly terrified. I felt actually self-conscious. And he or she has this coat, and we managed to get the very same coat that Tracy wears, as a result of it’s from a store that also sells the identical coat, and it’s her, and it’s her factor, and he or she loves her coat, and he or she wears it on a regular basis. And he or she turned up and I used to be sporting the coat and he or she was sporting the coat and it was all very unusual! However sure she did come, and naturally her vitality was completely constructive and wanting individuals’s tales to be informed.”

