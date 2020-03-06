Who is Ukraine’s Eurovision 2020 entry, Go_A, who will sing Solovey?

Ukraine is placing ahead a band for this 12 months’s Eurovision, which is set to happen in The Netherlands.

However will they achieve success in ‘Go_Aing for gold’ at Rotterdam?

Right here’s every little thing it’s essential find out about Ukraine’s hopeful…

Who is representing Ukraine at Eurovision 2020?

Instagram: @go-a_band

Go_A, shaped in late 2012, is a Ukrainian music band which mixes genuine Ukrainian vocals, trendy dance bits, African drums and highly effective guitar vibes into an explosive musical mélange.

The band’s identify means “return to the roots” and is an amalgamation of the English phrase “Go” with the Greek letter “Alpha”, which symbolises the start of every little thing.

The band has already participated in lots of festivals together with Koktebel Jazz Competition, Kraina Mriy, Gogolfest, Vedalife, Trypilske Kolo, Slava Frolova Artwork Picnic, Polyana Music Competition, Kyiv Open Air, White Nights vol2, SheFest and showcased Ukrainian music internationally in Israel, Poland and Belarus.

In November 2016, the band launched their debut album #Ідиназвук (Comply with The Sound).

Go_A’s music is step by step gaining recognition overseas: in Spring 2019 their tune Vesnianka reached the Prime 10 іTunes Dance Chart in Slovakia.

What is Ukraine’s Eurovision 2020 tune referred to as?

Go_A will be taking to the skies of Eurovision with their tune, Solovey, which means “Nightingale”.

The tune has been written by two members of the band, Taras Shevchenko and Kateryna Pavlenko and is of the Folktronica music style.

Though it has been confirmed that the band is not including any extra English lyrics to the tune, the present phrases discuss a strong message of a irritating love. So, Solovey guarantees to be an thrilling fusion that will get viewers on their toes.

The place did Ukraine are available in final 12 months’s Eurovision?

Ukraine first entered the Eurovision Tune Contest in 2003 and quickly turned probably the most profitable nations within the competitors, having by no means did not qualify for the Grand Closing. In 15 years that Ukraine has competed at Eurovision, two of their entries turned winners.

Ruslana turned Ukraine’s first Eurovision winner in 2004, with the tune Wild Dances. In 2015, Jamala introduced Ukraine again to Eurovision and secured the nation’s second victory in 2016, singing 1944.

Nevertheless, the nation attracted controversy final 12 months, when the Ukrainian public broadcaster UA:PBC determined to withdraw from the competitors, having been unable to achieve an settlement with the highest three from their nationwide choice for the Eurovision Tune Contest 2019; MARUV, Freedom Jazz and KAZKA.

So, can Go_A full a hat-trick and win once more?

When is Eurovision 2020?

This 12 months’s Eurovision Tune Contest grand last will happen on the Ahoy Rotterdam Enviornment on Saturday 16th of Might and will be broadcast reside on BBC One.

The semi-finals will happen on Tuesday 12 and Thursday 14 Might, with 10 nations from every qualifying to Saturday’s grand last – and each will be aired on BBC 4.

Click on right here to learn extra about Eurovision 2020

The Eurovision Tune Contest 2020 last is on 16th Might 2020