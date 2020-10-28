Who is Vanti Srinivasan, who has been given a big responsibility by making BJP the national president of Mahila Morcha

Who is Vanathi Srinivasan: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha has been commanded by Vannati Srinivasan of Tamil Nadu. The party has increased its stature by giving this huge responsibility to Tamil Nadu BJP state vice-president Vanti Srinivasan. It is very important to hand over the responsibility of national level to the women leader of the state before the assembly elections due in Tamil Nadu next year. Also Read – Kamal Nath’s Jyotiraditya scolded Scindia, BJP made groom, won’t let son-in-law

50-year-old Vanti Srinivasan is from Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Her husband Srinivasan is a well-known lawyer of the Madras High Court. He has been the Assistant Solicitor General of the Central Government in the Madras High Court. He was a member of the National Youth Commission in the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He has also been the state minister of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. In this way, the family of Vanti Srinivasan is very close to the Sangh and the BJP. Also Read – MP by-election: SP candidate joins BJP in presence of Union Minister amid election heat

Talking about the newly appointed National President of BJP Mahila Morcha Vanti Srinivasan, she is a lawyer by profession. In 1987, she was the State Joint Secretary of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) in Tamil Nadu. After working in the Sangh’s student organization ABVP, she entered the mainstream politics of the BJP. Between 2004 and 2009 she became the state general secretary of Mahila Morcha. Currently, she is the state vice president of the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP. Now National President JP Nadda has given her the command of Mahila Morcha. South India and Northeast have received attention in JP Nadda’s new team. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi’s attack on PM Modi – First time in Dussehra, not ‘Ravan’, PM’s effigy was burnt