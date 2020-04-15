Who is Vinny’s dad? Reece Dinsdale on joining Emmerdale as Mandy’s mysterious ex

The previous catches up with Emmerdale‘s Mandy Dingle (Lisa Riley) when she comes face-to-face with previous flame Paul Ashdale (Reece Dinsdale) on Wednesday 15th April, estranged father of her surrogate son Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) who walked out when the lad was a toddler.

Maternal Mandy raised Vin as her personal when Paul did a runner and the peripatetic mother or father’s sudden return is set to show their lives the other way up.

As particulars of Paul’s previous slowly unravel, together with the actual cause behind his disappearing act, RadioTimes.com spoke to TV veteran Dinsdale, who additionally performed Gail’s doomed fourth husband Joe McIntyre in Coronation Road, about his uncommon path to joining the Emmerdale solid…

What are you able to inform us about Paul?

He left when Vinny was 4 years previous. There is a cause why he deserted him however we received’t understand it right away. You’ll have to attend a bit to seek out out! He is aware of the place Mandy’s household lived so he’s tracked her down, desirous to see Vinny once more and to make amends for leaving. His intention is to be a superb dad and make up for misplaced time.

How does Mandy react to seeing him for the primary time in 14 years?

They actually don’t get off on one of the best footing. Immediately she lies Vinny left the village some time in the past and tells him to go away as she doesn’t need to see him once more. It’s not the warmest welcome!

Does he have a hidden agenda?

Thus far he is available in very real, sincere and respectable. What you see is what you get. Paul is filled with admiration for a way Mandy’s introduced up his son however my hunch could be he may need additionally come again for her. No matter his cause for going away, it was nothing to do with Mandy, so I feel he’s hoping she would possibly take him again – however his main cause is positively Vinny.

Does Vinny bear in mind his dad?

No, he was 4 years previous and may’t bear in mind something about him. Mandy tells Paul that Vinny doesn’t dwell within the village however he quickly finds out that’s a lie and sneakily tries to get to know his son. He offers himself a pretend identify and goes to work with Vinny and Aaron within the scrapyard. Mandy has warned him off however he’s a superb man and means properly, so he takes the softly, softly strategy…

You’ve directed episodes of Emmerdale lately, how did you find yourself again in entrance of the digicam?

On my final day working on the episodes I bought a name to go upstairs and see the chief producer. I believed it was a bit late within the day to sack me! They stated they have been happy with I’d executed and made a suggestion for me to be within the present, which I wasn’t in search of in any respect. I believed it will be great to become involved on that facet and be an actor once more. There have been all these rumours about who would play Vinny’s dad – apparently Rick Astley was talked about. I’m the poor man’s Rick Astley!

Are you having fun with working with Lisa Riley?

She is completely improbable and I can’t massive her up sufficient! Lisa is aware of her stuff, she’s passionate, I’ve struck fortunate. I’ve heard nothing however simply the very best reward for Lisa with the administrators and the solid I’d labored with behind the digicam – Mark Charnock, Zoe Henry, the lot of them.

How does it evaluate to working on Corrie?

Gosh, that was a very long time in the past (2008-2010). They have been beautiful to me, however being right here in ITV’s studios in Leeds is significantly particular as me and John Thaw did a comedy collection right here referred to as Dwelling to Roost from 1985-1990 and the ambiance is nonetheless unbelievable. This is a improbable place to work, I’ve nice recollections of being with John as a younger man and it’s identical to coming dwelling.

Is there anybody nonetheless working right here from these days?

John Anderson directed my first episode as Paul, and he was a cameraman on Dwelling to Roost all these years in the past! And I’d labored with him on Corrie. Loads of administrators do each soaps, together with my good mate Ian Bevitt. It’s a pleasant group between the reveals.

