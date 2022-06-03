Who is who in the love triangle that could end with the couple of Piqué and Shakira

Gerard Piqué and Shakira have been a couple for more than 10 years

A romance of more than 10 years. More than a decade together, in which they lived with intensity and love around the world. Their children Milan y Sasha they are the fruit of those days of passion between the international artist and the world sports star. But Waka Waka seems to have entered its worst stage, since Gerard Piqué y Shakira They go through a nightmare in the middle of their dreams.

The Spanish media put his followers on alert when Brandof Madridreported that the central Barcelona he was living in his bachelor house in the Catalan capital. It was not something sporadic or casual, since the defender settled a few weeks ago in his new home.

Rumors about the love crisis were developed by the portal El Periódico, from Barcelona, ​​​​assuring that the reasons for the conflict were generated from an infidelity that falls on the shoulders of the footballer. And in the last hours, in the podcast Mamarazzismade by the journalists Lorraine Vazquez y Laura Fagave details about the “third in discord”, underlining that it would be “a young blonde of 20 years, who works as a model in private events”.

“The singer has caught him with another and that is why she would have made the decision to separate”, assured Laura Fa in dialogue with his partner. And she added: “That is so. Has occurred. That is why there is distance. Perhaps there is nothing left, but that (due to infidelity) has passed.

In this sense, another hypothesis proposed by the journalist Melih Esat Emergency, who has stated in his account Twitter that the infidelity had materialized with the mother of a Barcelona teammate. “Shakira caught Gerard Piqué having an affair with another woman. That woman turned out to be the mother of the young Barcelona star Paul Gavi. Gavi is not aware of the incident”, was the message of the Turkish chronicler, who was later denied.

The news immediately became public domain. And in one of her last appearances, the singer and the soccer player were approached by several journalists and photographers from the agency Europa Presss, who recorded a recent meeting between the Colombian and the Spanish aboard one of their vehicles. Although the chroniclers tried to consult about their current situation, both chose to ignore the press and dodge the sharp questions about their possible separation.

The experienced Piqué and the youthful Gavi in ​​Barcelona (Photo: Reuters)

What is striking is that the drivers of Mamarazzis gave details of the last nights of Piquewhom they consider “is unleashed”, partying with several of his Blaugrana teammates as Riqui Puig in the discos Bling Bling y Patternboth located in the most coveted area of ​​the Catalan capital.

In a globalized and increasingly connected world, the posts on the social networks of the protagonists were another focus of analysis. Neither of them has issued any details regarding the news that generated an international stir. And experts in the entertainment press dare to insinuate that the song Congratulations -launched in April- would be about this crisis that would Shakira con Gerard Piqué. I congratulate you, how well you act, I have no doubt about that, with your role continues, that show looks good on you… I don’t buy that cheap philosophy, I’m sorry, I don’t ride that bike anymore, two-faced people I can’t stand it, I put my hands on the fire for you and you treat me like one more of your cravings. Your wound did not open my skin, but it did open my eyes, they are red from crying so much for you; It is one of the most outstanding parts of the Colombian hit.

Days ago, Shakira was present at the 75th edition of the Cannes festival (Photo: Reuters)

In any case, no one dares to predict when the artist from Barranquilla found out about the alleged infidelity. Even in one of the last interviews she gave Pique, the player gave the reasons why he had not married his partner. “I like how we are now, we have two children, we work well as a couple. We don’t need to be married…it’s ok”, was the response of the central culé in a public conversation with Gary Neville exhibited in May. A month later, the romance that began at the celebrations of the Spain champion in South Africa 2010 could come to an end.

