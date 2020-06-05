Who killed Bryce Walker? How 13 Reasons Why’s Bryce really died

Each season of 13 Reasons Why entails some kind of thriller. Season one noticed us all scratching our heads over who would function on Hannah’s cassette tapes in addition to the true purpose why she killed herself, season two was all who despatched the polaroids and now season three turns to a whodunnit asking ‘Who killed Bryce Walker?’

Whereas season one was based mostly on Jay Asher’s guide of the identical title, seasons two and three are new tales created for Netflix, which suggests viewers have loads of questions. What occurred to Bryce? Who killed him and what was their motive?

Warning: Spoilers for 13 Reasons Why season Three to observe.

Who killed Bryce Walker?

13 Reasons Why’s important thriller was given away within the first trailer for season three: who killed Bryce Walker? The query of how Bryce died is on the coronary heart of 13 Reasons Why season three and we now know the reply.

Whereas the proof mounted up with every episode taking a look at every character it turned out it wasn’t Clay who killed Bryce or Tony, Jess or Justin. Bryce’s killer was revealed to be Alex Standall.

What occurred to Bryce Walker?

The controversial Netflix sequence picks up eight months after season two after Clay took the gun off Tyler stopping the college shoot out. Tyler had been bullied and sexually assaulted by Monty with a brush prompting his breakdown.

The primary episode in season three introduces Ani in addition to letting us know Bryce has gone lacking after a struggle at a faculty soccer recreation. We quickly uncover that Bryce has been killed and, as information of his homicide is circulated, the scholars at Liberty Excessive begin to suspect one another.

There’s a couple of individual with a motive. In any case, Clay despatched Bryce a textual content saying he wished him lifeless, Jess was raped by him, Tyler hates the college bullies…the listing goes on, nevertheless it quickly turns into clear that no matter occurred to Bryce Walker had one thing to do with the Homecoming soccer recreation when Liberty Excessive took on Hillcrest, the college Bryce needed to transfer to.

Bryce modified faculties on the finish of season two after he was sentenced to a few months probation for raping Hannah. In court docket, viewers heard in regards to the different ladies Bryce had sexually assaulted, together with Jess, which turns into necessary in season three.

What occurred the night time of the Homecoming Sport?

A struggle breaks out between gamers from each Liberty Excessive and Hillcrest throughout which Bryce injures captain Zach Dempsey. The pair had been associates earlier than the reality got here out about Bryce’s behaviour and the sexual assaults he carried out.

Simply earlier than the sport, Bryce asks Jess to satisfy him by the docks so he may give her one thing. The one thing seems to be an apology tape – within the type of Hannah Baker – the place he lastly admits to raping her and the opposite ladies.

Who killed Bryce Walker?

Nonetheless, Bryce by no means will get to satisfy Jess. As a substitute, he’s confronted by Zach who adopted him after the sport. Bryce and Zach struggle – once more – leading to Zach breaking Bryce’s arm and one among his legs, accidents that find yourself having an element to play in his demise.

Netflix

Jess and Alex, who had come alongside to guard her, converse to Bryce after he’s injured and are given the tape. When Jess and Alex go to go away Bryce asks Alex for a hand standing up. Alex, interested by all of the harm Bryce had accomplished, pushes him into the river the place he drowns as he’s unable to assist himself due to his accidents.

The group of scholars together with Clay, Tyler, and Jess, comply with cowl up what occurred and determine responsible one other pupil, Monty, who’s already serving time in jail for sexually assaulting Tyler with a brush in season two.

Learn extra:

13 Reasons Why is now streaming on Netflix. Season 1-Three can be found.