Who killed Liar’s villainous Andrew Earlham? At long last, we have the answer

After six episodes, Liar sequence two has lastly given up its secrets and techniques.

We now know that Andrew’s plan was to border Laura (Joanne Froggatt) for his ‘homicide’, utilizing Oliver Graham (Sam Spruell) as his partner-in-crime; he’d then disappear and run away to begin a brand new life, whereas she rotted in jail. Nevertheless it didn’t work out fairly how he meant, and (*large spoiler alert, clearly*) the particular person to kill Andrew (Ian Gruffudd) was… Laura!

In the event you’re nonetheless sorting issues out in your mind after that action-packed, time-travelling finale, right here’s what occurred…

What was Andrew’s authentic getaway plan?

To backtrack: initially, when he realised the police had been onto him, Andrew Earlham fled to the harbour and hid in his pal’s boat. His plan was to fade with out hint, and he summoned previous ‘buddy’ Oliver from Edinburgh to assist him put that into motion by gathering his belongings, money and automotive keys from the hospital.

Nonetheless, when Andrew heard that his teenage son Luke Earlham (Jamie Flatters) had tried to kill himself and was severely ailing in hospital, he couldn’t resist going to see him; and after that, he couldn’t resist breaking into Laura’s home and stealing her necklace earlier than returning to the boat.

Sadly for Andrew, throughout this outing he and Oliver had been noticed by boatyard employee Carl Peterson (Howard Charles), whose spouse Winnie Peterson (Amy Nuttall) was one among Andrew’s victims – and Carl was decided to get his revenge. He tied Andrew up, took him out to sea and pushed him overboard. However whereas Carl was satisfied he’d simply killed Andrew (and later dedicated arson to destroy the boathouse and boat and canopy his tracks), Andrew by some means made an unlikely escape and swam again to shore the place he stormed over to the boathouse.

There, he confronted Laura, blaming her for his son’s suicide try. “You stole my life,” he mentioned, ominously. “Now I’m going to steal yours.”

How did Andrew plan to border Laura?

It was time for a brand new plan! Andrew had clearly been scheming for some time, and now he thought he’d provide you with a genius concept. Not solely would he disappear, however he’d stage his personal homicide – so the police would by no means come on the lookout for him. And even higher, he’d body Laura for killing him.

After a quick interlude sleeping tough, Andrew discovered a delivery container and made it his new HQ. Utilizing a stolen telephone, he then summoned Oliver again from Edinburgh to assist him as soon as once more. Major college headteacher Oliver was reluctant, however Andrew had some wonderful blackmail materials: footage of Oliver drugging and sexually assaulting a younger man, which he’d beforehand agreed to delete after Oliver initiated him into the world of being a serial rapist. However all these years later, Andrew claimed to nonetheless have that incriminating proof, and so Oliver was sure to assist him.

Oliver was dispatched to the hospital to choose up the automotive keys he’d dropped the first time round, which had since been helpfully handed into misplaced property by Laura’s sister, Nurse Katy Sutcliffe (Zoë Tapper). Andrew additionally extracted vials of his personal blood and splashed them round the delivery container so it appeared like the scene of his personal loss of life. Artfully, he positioned Laura’s necklace at the ‘crime scene’.

Subsequent, he deliberate to take Laura’s automotive keys whereas she was kayaking, drug her, and drive her automotive to the delivery container. He’d do a runner and Oliver would tip off the police; the police would discover the ‘crime scene’ and the automotive, and Laura would find yourself in jail.

However issues went fallacious – as a result of Laura hadn’t introduced her automotive together with her in any case. Oliver was despatched on foot to her home to gather it with keys stolen from Laura’s bag, however in the meantime Laura herself returned from kayaking and headed again into the boathouse.

Andrew appeared on, panicking. He’d spiked her water bottle, however now the timings had been out! Oliver hadn’t returned with the automotive but! Climbing out of the automotive, he peered into the boathouse and noticed Laura already collapsed on the ground.

Who killed Andrew?

However – twist! – Laura wasn’t unconscious. She’d clocked that her keys had been lacking and somebody had messed together with her stuff. When Andrew approached, Laura stunned him with a knife.

Sadly, she instantly misplaced the higher hand. Andrew and Laura had been now locked in a life-or-death battle, as Andrew deserted his ‘body Laura’ plan in favour of a brand new ‘kill Laura’ plan. She fled to the marshes, and he chased; they grappled in the mist, combating to seize maintain of the knife – and at last Laura slashed him throughout the throat and killed her tormentor.

At this level, Laura apparently determined not to name the police, regardless that she’d most likely have had a stable defence. After the occasions of sequence one, she’d come to mistrust the police and the justice system, so she simply went house and waited for Andrew’s physique to be discovered by passing kayakers later that day.

How did Oliver body Laura?

In Andrew’s absence, Oliver opted to proceed the plan of framing Laura for Andrew’s homicide – presumably as a way to maintain himself out of the image, now that the authentic risk of blackmail had handed. (We’re undecided if he 100% knew that Laura was, the truth is, really chargeable for Andrew’s loss of life; however he did know that Andrew was lifeless.)

As deliberate, Oliver planted Andrew’s automotive keys in Laura’s bed room. He additionally blackmailed DS Rory Maxwell (Danny Webb) with data obtained by Andrew earlier than his loss of life; he had proof that Rory’s policeman son Greg Maxwell (Jack Colgrave Hirst) had been admitted to hospital 3 times for cocaine overdoses, a revelation which might destroy Greg’s profession if it went public.

Selecting to avoid wasting his son, Rory took the satnav out of Laura’s automotive at the police pound and gave it to Oliver to reprogram. When it was returned to the automotive, it now magically had Andrew’s delivery container saved as its final vacation spot.

How did Laura show that Oliver was framing her?

Plenty of folks really introduced Oliver down collectively!

Laura’s sister Katy and her estranged husband Liam Sutcliffe (Richie Campbell) realised that the keys Katy had picked off the locker room ground had been most likely Andrew’s, and so they managed to search out the CCTV footage of Oliver (title as but unknown) gathering them. They then labored out the place he was staying on the town, and Laura and Katy bribed the inn’s receptionist – who advised them that this man had been visited by a youngster referred to as Luke. Carl additionally confirmed it was the man he’d seen strolling with Andrew.

Laura and Katy paid Luke a go to, and he denied really assembly Oliver when he went to the inn. Nonetheless, from Andrew’s belongings, Laura did glean Oliver’s actual title. DI Karen Renton (Katherine Kelly) additionally approached Luke, and now she realized some useful data: this Oliver man had been deeply, deeply anxious about the police discovering a mysterious video recording hidden someplace in the Earlham home. Additionally, Luke had discovered Oliver’s story extraordinarily suspect, had searched the home, and had discovered that horrific footage of Oliver.

In the meantime, Laura had some new data from DI Vanessa Harmon (Shelley Conn) about who’d accessed her automotive, and he or she now started to suspect DS Rory Maxwell. After clashing with him, she stole his telephone and came upon every little thing about Greg and the blackmail and put a number of items collectively.

Fortunately, Rory and Greg did the proper factor and ‘fessed up. So in a dangerous manoeuvre, Laura broke her bail situations and went to Edinburgh together with her sister to confront Oliver in particular person and get him effectively and actually rattled; Oliver then picked up the telephone and referred to as Greg, the police recorded all of it, and Oliver was promptly taken into custody.

How did Laura get away with it?

All indicators now pointed to Oliver, and he was charged with the homicide of Andrew Earlham (in addition to blackmailing a police officer and sexual assault). However DI Karen Renton nonetheless had her intestine feeling that Laura was the actual killer… and as we now know, she was proper.

However regardless of her campaign towards Laura all through sequence two, DI Renton now determined to let issues stand. She had no proof towards Laura, and he or she additionally had skilled an enormous change in perspective.

When we first met DI Renton, we found that she’d severely contemplated killing her abusive ex; however that this man was now behind bars. She felt that justice had been served, and he or she was assured in her choice to not take the regulation into her personal arms. However as Laura’s case got here to an finish, DI Renton was knowledgeable that her ex had been launched from jail and had simply overwhelmed his girlfriend so badly that she ended up lifeless.

Wouldn’t it have been higher to homicide her abuser in any case – and save victims down the line? Had the justice system let everybody down? And if Laura had saved future victims by killing Andrew, why ought to she be punished?

What occurs subsequent?

It’s a contented ending, of types, as we say goodbye to those characters for the last time.

Laura is again together with her boyfriend, Ian Davies (Kieran Bew), and so they’ve agreed that Laura doesn’t have to inform him what actually occurred. Liam and Katy are again collectively, too. Rory might be going to jail, however he’s reconciled with DI Vanessa Harmon and has confronted as much as what he did. Vanessa and her spouse have healed their rift and are excited to welcome their first child. And it appears like poor Luke is heading some place else to begin a brand new life.

In the meantime, regardless that he didn’t kill Andrew Earlham, Oliver is the place he belongs: behind bars. And Laura walks free.

