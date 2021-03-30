‘Who Killed Sara?’ Season 2 Set for May Premiere on Netflix

Simply days after “Who Killed Sara?” premiered on Netflix, the streamer introduced the present is formally renewed and the second season will launch May 19.

Moreover, Matías Novoa, Daniel Giménez Cacho and Antonio de la Vega have joined the forged for the second season.

“Who Killed Sara?” follows Alex Guzmán (Manolo Cardona), who, after 18 years of incarceration, lastly units out to get revenge on the household he feels is accountable for the demise of his sister, the titular Sara (Ximena Lamadrid). By means of present-day storytelling and flashbacks to the time across the teenager’s demise, increasingly more secrets and techniques of the Lazcano household get uncovered, however Alex finds himself extra emotionally concerned than he maybe initially thought he could be, particularly as he will get romantically concerned with Elisa Lazcano (Carolina Miranda).

Whereas Alex and the Lazcano kids bought some solutions as to the patriarch’s twisted nature and legal methods (and the viewers bought further readability on the matriarch’s crimes) within the first season, it ended with new questions being raised, as nicely. Particularly for Alex, there are questions on Sara’s personal secrets and techniques that will make him want he by no means set down this path.

The second season may even star Ginés García Millán, Claudia Ramírez, Eugenio Siller and Alejandro Nones, with performances by Leo Deluglio, Andrés Baida, Ana Sofía Domínguez, Polo Morín, Luis Roberto Guzmán, Fátima Molina, Ela Velden, Novoa, Giménez Cacho, de la Vega and Litzy Domínguez amongst others. José Ignacio Valenzuela serves as author, with Juan Uruchurtu for Perro Azul producing. Episodes are directed by David “Leche” Ruiz, Carlos Bolado and Poncho Pineda.