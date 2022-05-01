Who leaves the fridge open in Guardians of the Galaxy? No idea, but we’ve already closed it 18 million times

Square Enix has counted all the times players chose to keep the group’s drinks cool.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was that breath of fresh air that, with humor, action and an excellent soundtrack, managed to increase interest in the superhero genre. Although its debut was not entirely positive, according to Square Enix estimates, it seems that the game starring Star-Lord has received a great reception in the Xbox Game Pass ecosystem. What has made many players try close the fridge door of the ship.

We have closed the refrigerator door more than 18.6 million timeswho is irresponsible always leaves it open? We don’t know, but with Star-Lord we have the opportunity to close it to avoid wasting energy (and keep our drinks cool, which is the most important thing). Well, it turns out that Square Enix has accounted for this action and, by the looks of it, we have tried to close this damn door. more than 18.6 million times.

As you know, all these attempts have resulted in a resounding failure, since we always find it open again as soon as we return to the ship. And what reason was there to account for this simple action? Well, very easy: Square Enix just wanted to see how many times could they tease usas indicated in the response to a user.

Beyond this, it is fortunate that Guardians of the Galaxy has caught the interest of more players, as including it in Xbox Game Pass would have cost between 5-10 million dollars. Without a doubt, this is a great opportunity to discover the history of Star-Lord and company, because in his analysis we conclude that it is one of the best productions that have been made of Marvel characters in the video game.

