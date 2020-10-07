Who left Great British Bake Off 2020? Rowan left this week

The baking continued on The Great British Bake Off tonight (Tuesday sixth October), because the remaining 10 contestants stepped into the tent as soon as once more.

This week, the Great British Bake Off contestants needed to show they’d what it takes as Bread Week commenced.

And because the saying goes, bread at all times falls on the buttered facet, and it actually did for among the contestants.

So, who couldn’t rise to the event this week?

Right here’s who left the Channel 4 present this week.

Who left The Great British Bake Off in week 3?

Bread Week began off on a great notice, with most contestants acing the Signature Problem.

For the Signature, the bakers had been requested to make two soda bread loafs – one candy, one savoury.

Mark managed to drag of each his bakes, whereas Hermine was the standout baker, receiving a Hollywood Handshake for her salmon and cheese savoury bread.

“I really like the very fact I’ve by no means had them,” Paul gushed as Matt Lucas joked she’d invented a bread.

Sadly, the Technical Problem didn’t pan out the identical for Hermine. Though she didn’t come final (that was Rowan), Prue commented that her bakes weren’t very engaging.

Rowan had a lot to fret about going into the Showstopper Problem. Paul commented that utilizing polenta in his soda bread was a “mistake” and he misplaced the Technical, so he needed to pull out all of the stops for the ultimate problem choosing the most important sculpture.

Channel 4

Watching from afar, Prue and Paul apprehensive he would’t be capable of pull it off. Nonetheless, Rowan insisted he was on schedule.

Though Rowan managed to ship along with his design this time, Paul mentioned he’d gone for “all fashion” quite than style.

Equally, Dave had entered troubled waters and gave the impression to be slipping after profitable Star Baker the week earlier than.

The armoured guard simply couldn’t get his flavours proper within the Signature Problem and his rainbow colored bagels weren’t nice both.

Elsewhere, Linda struggled to get her Tiger Bread proper.

In the long run, The Great British Bake Off judges and hosts got here to the choice and determined to ship Rowan dwelling.

We guess Rowan gained’t be breaking bread with the Bake Off crew anytime quickly! He’ll be missed.

The Great British Bake Off is on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm. To maintain updated with the newest Bake Off information, see right here. Should you’re searching for extra to look at, try our TV Information.