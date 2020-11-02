Who left Strictly Come Dancing? Results show sees 1st celeb exit

It’s by no means simple to be the primary one out, however sadly for former MP Jacqui Smith her Strictly Come Dancing journey got here to an finish this weekend.

The previous Labour politician grew to become the primary superstar to go away the 2020 collection after discovering herself within the dance off towards Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing in Sunday evening’s outcomes show.

Jamie and Jacqui have been the contestants who obtained the bottom total factors after their scores from the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard have been mixed with the general public vote.

In week one, all of the celebs within the Strictly Come Dancing line-up took to the dance flooring for the primary time. Their scores have been then mixed with week two, after which the general public voted for his or her favourites.

Each {couples} have been made to carry out their routines once more. First, Jamie Laing and his dance accomplice Karen Hauer carried out their American Clean to Night time and Day by Frank Sinatra.

Then, Jacqui and her dance accomplice Anton Du Beke returned to the ballroom to carry out their Samba to Assist Your self by Tom Jones in a bid to impress the Strictly Come Dancing judges and stay within the competitors.

Nonetheless, sadly for Jacqui, it wasn’t her fortunate day.

Following the performances, the judges gave their verdict with Craig Revel Horwood selecting to save lots of Jamie and Karen.

“Based mostly purely on dance benefit and what I believed was the higher dance of the night, I’d like to save lots of Jamie and Karen,” he stated.

Motsi Mabuse additionally opted to maintain Jamie and Karen within the competitors, saying: “Initially I’d prefer to say that each {couples} did very properly, I felt that each {couples} picked up a notch this time. I simply must say that for me personally I believe that one couple was slightly bit on the next degree so I’m going to save lots of Jamie & Karen.”

Head Decide Shirley Ballas stated she would even have chosen to save lots of Jamie and Karen.

Talking about her time on the show, Smith stated: “I had the best journey it’s doable to think about. I’m simply sorry I can’t proceed it with this man who has been completely implausible and beautiful to be with. However I don’t really feel an excessive amount of disgrace in dropping to those guys as a result of they’re a implausible bunch of dancers, they are surely. So I’ll be watching you and supporting you.”

She added: “To Anton I want to say you’ve been simply an absolute pleasure to be with. I’m so happy and proud to have spent this time with you. And to everyone on the programme I don’t assume folks realise simply how sensible the group is that put this programme collectively and if ever we’d like Strictly, we’d like it now so thanks a lot.”

When requested if he had any phrases for Jacqui, Anton stated: “Nicely I’ve liked each second of being within the studio with you. We’ve got laughed, you’ve a stunning sense of humour I can’t start to let you know. You’re simply one of the best and I’ve liked it. Thanks from the underside of my coronary heart.”

You’ll be missed, Jacqui!

The Strictly Come Dancing continues with the week three stay show on Saturday seventh November. Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information.