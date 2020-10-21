Who left The Great British Bake Off 2020? Linda left this week

Eight contestants returned to The Great British Bake Off tent tonight for Pastry Week.

And whereas a few of The Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants rose to the event, it was the tip of the highway for one unfortunate baker.

So, who was despatched packing? And which bakers are nonetheless left within the competitors?

Right here’s every thing you could know.

Who left The Great British Bake Off in week 5?

This week’s Bake Off theme noticed the contestants deal with Pastry Week.

First up, the contestants had been tasked with making Cornish Pasties for the Signature Problem, and Linda simply couldn’t fairly get hers proper.

Though the judges cherished the flavours she used, Paul mentioned her pastry was extra like a samosa. Equally Marc‘s pasties had been somewhat uninteresting in color.

Subsequent up was the Technical Problem. Set by Prue, the contestants had been requested to make three chocolate Eclairs and three raspberry Eclairs.

Lottie‘s raspberry filling cut up, and Marc’s Eclairs had been in comparison with a “large caterpillar”.

Prue couldn’t perceive Linda’s Eclairs and Paul mentioned they had been “horrible”.

Linda ended up coming eighth, with Marc behind her and Laura in sixth place.

Channel 4

The ultimate spherical noticed the bakers making caged tarts, and let’s simply say, some cages crumbled.

Linda’s cage utterly fell aside and the judges had been lower than impressed with the look of her tart.

Lottie’s cage was sensational, however her tart regarded a “mess” in response to Paul.

And poor Mark – who received Star Baker the week earlier than – had a horrible time together with his Showstopper, with Paul telling him that he utterly “missed” one thing with this bake.

Ultimately, the judges determined that Linda can be going dwelling and Noel broke the information to her.

The Great British Bake Off is on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm. To maintain updated with the most recent Bake Off information, see right here. If you happen to’re searching for extra to observe, take a look at our TV Information.